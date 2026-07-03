Salah leads Egypt to historic World Cup knockout win over Australia

Salah scored a Panenka and cried after Egypt beat Australia on penalties for its first World Cup knockout win, sealed by Hossam Abdelmaguid.

Egypt beat Australia 4-2 on penalties in Arlington, Texas, and Mohamed Salah’s Panenka helped deliver the country’s first World Cup knockout victory. Hossam Abdelmaguid struck the decisive kick after 120 minutes ended 1-1.

Salah had been a doubt after a hamstring injury in the group stage, but he started anyway and finished the match as Egypt’s emotional centerpiece. After the shootout, Salah called the result “history,” a word that captured more than one night’s relief: it marked Egypt’s first-ever place in the World Cup round of 16 and its first win in a knockout game at the tournament.

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The shootout turned on Egypt’s perfect finishing and Australia’s misses. Egypt converted all four of its penalties, with Salah calmly using a Panenka before Abdelmaguid buried the winner. Australia cracked twice, as Harry Souttar sent his attempt over the crossbar and 18-year-old Lucas Herrington hit the bar with the fourth kick.

The scale of the result stretched beyond the score line. Australia had also arrived in Arlington chasing its first World Cup knockout win, which made the match a meeting of two teams trying to break the same barrier. Egypt had already taken one historic step earlier in the tournament by beating New Zealand 3-1 for its first World Cup victory, and this win moved the bar higher still.

Вячеслав Евдокимов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For Egypt, Salah’s tears were not just the reaction of a star under pressure. They reflected a national breakthrough built on a player whose presence still changed the entire mood of the team, even after an injury scare and a tense 120 minutes. If Egypt advances, it could face Argentina next, depending on the champions’ result against Cabo Verde.