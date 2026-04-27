‘Salmokji: Whispering Water’ Draws Over 2 Million in Korea

‘Salmokji: Whispering Water’ breaks an eight-year box office drought for Korean horror films, surpassing 2 million admissions and signaling renewed audience interest.

‘Salmokji: Whispering Water’ has made a significant mark on the South Korean film landscape, becoming the first domestic horror film in eight years to surpass 2 million moviegoers. The film’s performance at the box office underscores a renewed appetite for homegrown horror among Korean audiences.

A Long-Awaited Milestone for Korean Horror

According to Soompi, the last time a Korean horror film reached this benchmark was in 2018. Since then, the genre has seen a string of modest performers but struggled to recapture the widespread attention and ticket sales enjoyed during earlier waves of horror popularity. ‘Salmokji: Whispering Water’ broke through this trend, holding strong at the Korean box office and signaling a possible resurgence of interest in local horror cinema.

The film reached over 2 million admissions as of late April 2026

No other Korean horror film has hit this mark since 2018

The movie maintained a leading position among domestic releases in its genre

Comparing Recent Horror Hits

The accomplishment is particularly notable when viewed alongside the performance of recent horror offerings in Korea. Data from the Korean Film Council’s yearly box office statistics shows that most Korean horror films since 2018 have struggled to attract large audiences, often drawing fewer than 1 million moviegoers. International horror titles have occasionally outperformed local productions, but ‘Salmokji: Whispering Water’ demonstrates that Korean stories can still command strong box office attention.

Box Office Trends and Audience Interest

The film’s performance is also evident in weekly box office reports from the Korean Film Biz Zone, which detail its steady audience draw and resilience against competition from both domestic and foreign releases. This success suggests that, with the right mix of suspense, storytelling, and local relevance, Korean horror films can still attract significant numbers.

Recent years have seen a decline in large-scale Korean horror box office results

‘Salmokji: Whispering Water’ reverses this trend, outpacing several international horror imports

What Sets ‘Salmokji: Whispering Water’ Apart?

While Soompi and Variety highlight the box office achievement, the film’s unique blend of traditional folklore and contemporary scares may be a key factor in its appeal. Though details on the plot and production are less emphasized in box office stories, its resonance with Korean audiences is clear from ticket sales.

Looking Forward: A Boost for Korean Horror

The breakthrough of ‘Salmokji: Whispering Water’ could inspire renewed investment and creativity in the genre. Filmmakers and studios may be encouraged to develop new horror projects, hoping to capitalize on the demonstrated public interest. For industry observers, this milestone provides a benchmark as well as an opportunity to analyze shifts in audience preferences.

For those interested in the broader context, the KOFIC genre-specific statistics and the Korean horror film database offer detailed records of past box office performances and genre developments.

As ‘Salmokji: Whispering Water’ continues its theatrical run, the Korean film industry is watching closely to see whether its success marks a one-off event or the beginning of a new chapter for domestic horror.