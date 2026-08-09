Salmonella outbreak in 27 states raises concerns over recalled jalapeños

Check recalled jalapeños first: 345 Salmonella illnesses across 27 states were tied to peppers pulled from the supply chain.

Federal health officials warned consumers not to eat recalled jalapeño peppers after the multistate Salmonella outbreak was tied to 345 illnesses across 27 states. Minnesota and Colorado each recorded 110 cases, putting those states at the center of the investigation.

The CDC issued its warning on Aug. 5, and federal investigators used recall notices to tell shoppers to check whether jalapeños in their refrigerators, produce drawers, or restaurant leftovers came from the affected supply chain. Some outbreak coverage also connected exposures to Chipotle and Qdoba meals, a sign of how quickly one contaminated ingredient can move from farms and distributors into widely eaten restaurant food.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems face the greatest risk of severe illness, which is why public health agencies have pushed people to treat the recall as a consumer-safety issue, not just a food-labeling problem.

Investigators typically narrow a source by comparing patient interviews, lab testing, and food histories, then looking for links across state lines. That process can take time because a contaminated product may be distributed broadly and eaten before the first cluster of illnesses is recognized. In this case, CDC and FDA investigation pages tracked the outbreak through August, while local and national coverage on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 helped amplify the recall and the scope of the spread.

The outbreak also showed how quickly a single ingredient can become a national problem. Jalapeños linked to the illness were associated with restaurant exposures and traced in some coverage to Mexico, underscoring the number of handoffs involved between growers, shippers, distributors, kitchens, and consumers.

For households and restaurants, the immediate step was simple: do not eat recalled jalapeños, and discard or return any product tied to the alert. People who develop severe symptoms or signs of dehydration were urged to seek medical care, especially if they fall into one of the higher-risk groups.