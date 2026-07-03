Sam Curran eyes Test return as England search for Stokes replacement

Sam Curran has put himself in England's frame for a Test comeback as Ben Stokes' exit leaves a captaincy void and a seam-bowling all-rounder gap.

Sam Curran has made himself available for the role Ben Stokes leaves behind, but he is not putting pressure on himself to force a return to Test cricket. England now need both a new captain and a player who can help restore balance with bat and ball after Stokes’ retirement stripped the side of its leading all-rounder.

Stokes announced on June 28, 2026 that his third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge would be his final match, ending a 15-year England career and a four-year spell as Test captain. That decision has moved the focus immediately to succession, with England facing not only a leadership change but a broader question about whether the side keeps the same shape or uses the break to rethink how it is built.

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Curran is a natural name in that discussion. The 28-year-old has played 24 Tests, made his debut against Pakistan at Headingley in June 2018 and last appeared in the format against India at Leeds in August 2021. Since then, he has featured only in white-ball cricket for England, yet he remains the clearest seam-bowling all-rounder option in a pool that has been thinned by Stokes’ departure. His availability matters because England are not simply looking for another batter or another bowler. They need a player who can absorb overs, add runs and preserve the flexibility Stokes gave the team selection.

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The timing raises the stakes further. England’s next Test assignment after Stokes’ exit is the three-match home series against Pakistan, with the ECB schedule listing Lord’s on August 19, Headingley on August 27 and Edgbaston on September 9, 2026. Those fixtures arrive quickly, leaving selectors little time to decide whether they want a like-for-like replacement in Curran’s mould or a tactical reset that changes the balance of the side and the identity of the captaincy. For now, Curran is in the conversation, and England’s answer to the Stokes void will shape the opening of their 2026 Test summer.