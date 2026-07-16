Sam Neill died from pneumonia, agent confirms after false reports

Philip Grenz said he named pneumonia as Sam Neill’s cause of death after false reports contained “inaccuracies and outright falsehoods.”

Sam Neill died from pneumonia, and his longtime agent Philip Grenz said he corrected the record after seeing reports that contained “inaccuracies and outright falsehoods.”

Grenz confirmed the cause of death after speaking with Neill’s family. Neill died Monday in Sydney, Australia, at 78. His family had earlier said the Northern Ireland-born, New Zealand-raised actor’s death was sudden and unexpected, and that a private family memorial would be held later at his New Zealand farm.

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The clarification came after early accounts of Neill’s death began circulating before the details had been fully pinned down. Neill’s name carried unusual weight in popular culture because of his long association with the “Jurassic Park” franchise, where he played Dr Alan Grant, a role that made him familiar to generations of moviegoers. He also appeared in “The Piano” and in television series including “Peaky Blinders.”

Neill had disclosed in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In the months before his death, his family said he remained cancer free. That medical history, combined with the speed at which death notices circulated, helped fuel confusion that Grenz moved to settle by identifying pneumonia as the cause.

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

The actor’s social media page also carried a statement announcing his death, adding to the rapid spread of the news across entertainment circles. Tributes quickly followed for a performer whose career stretched from New Zealand to Hollywood and across film and television. Even as the cause of death was clarified, the central facts remained unchanged: Neill died at 78 in Sydney, his family planned a private memorial in New Zealand, and the false early reporting was enough to prompt an unusually direct correction from his representative.