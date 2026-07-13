Sam Neill, Jurassic Park actor, dies suddenly at 78 in Sydney

Sam Neill, the New Zealand star who played Dr. Alan Grant, died suddenly at 78 in Sydney after a career that stretched from arthouse dramas to blockbuster franchises.

Sam Neill, the New Zealand actor who became globally known as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park and then kept moving between studio hits and character-driven roles for more than five decades, died suddenly at 78 in Sydney. His family announced the death on his official Instagram account and said he was surrounded by family when he died.

The family said Neill’s death was unexpected and that he remained cancer-free. They thanked St Vincent’s Private Hospital for its care and asked for privacy as they grieve, adding that more details would be shared later. Neill had been diagnosed in 2022 with stage-three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare blood cancer, and in April 2026 he said he was cancer-free after treatment.

Neill’s screen career ranged well beyond the dinosaur franchise that made him a household name. He appeared in The Piano, Dead Calm, My Brilliant Career, In the Mouth of Madness and Event Horizon, moving easily between prestige drama, thriller, science fiction and horror. Across the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films, he made three appearances as the steady, skeptical paleontologist who anchored the series’ sense of danger and wonder.

Born in Northern Ireland and later based in New Zealand, Neill became one of the country’s best-known actors internationally. His work carried a calm, authoritative presence that made him as persuasive in intimate, actor-led films as he was in big-budget spectacles, and that versatility kept him visible across changing eras of film and television.

In 2022, Neill received a knighthood for outstanding contribution to film, a formal recognition of a career that had already reached across generations. For audiences, he was the face of Jurassic Park, but his longevity came from a far broader body of work, one that connected commercial success with the quieter, more demanding kind of screen performance that gave his career its reach.