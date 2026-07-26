Samantha Niblett launches lifelong sex education campaign in Parliament

Samantha Niblett has turned a sex-heavy headline into a Commons push for lifelong sex education, with a debate due in early autumn.

Samantha Niblett used her campaign launch to seek a Commons debate on lifelong sex education, giving her Yes Sex Please, We're British! drive a formal route into Parliament. The Labour MP for South Derbyshire launched the project in April 2026 and said she wanted the year to become the “summer of sex.”

Niblett has cast the campaign as a public health and safeguarding issue as much as an education one. She says it is focused on consent, respect and healthy relationships, with the aim of preventing abuse and violence, and that it should help people understand how childbirth, the menopause, stress and other health conditions can affect sexual satisfaction.

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The campaign has a high-profile ally in sex educator Cindy Gallop, who wants people steered away from pornography as a source of sex education. That partnership gives Niblett’s pitch a clear message about where sexual knowledge is coming from, and why she argues it should be broadened beyond crude or commercial images of sex.

Source: independent.co.uk

The publicity has also leaned into provocation. Coverage of the campaign described Niblett as a “sex MP,” and reports said she has suggested bringing sex toys into Parliament as part of the publicity drive. But the politics behind the branding is more conventional: PoliticsHome reported that Niblett, elected MP for South Derbyshire in 2024, secured a parliamentary debate on lifelong sex education for the early autumn.

©House of Commons / Roger Harris via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Hansard records show Niblett carrying the argument into the House of Commons on 19 May 2026, when she said: “I recently launched a campaign for lifelong sex education, what is acceptable within sexual ...” Parliamentary committee material has also already placed her in wider discussions around the Relationships Education, Relationships and Sex Education and Health Education framework, keeping the focus on how sex education is taught, where it falls short and whether Westminster is prepared to make the curriculum match the reality Niblett is describing.