Samsung bets bigger on foldables as Apple rivalry heats up

Samsung’s new foldables cost more and promise a wider, more practical screen, but the real test is whether the Fold8’s premium fits everyday life.

Samsung has widened its foldable bet with the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8, and it is charging more for the privilege. The company is selling the lineup as foldables "perfected for every way of living," but the real test is simpler: who will pay a premium to carry a folding phone every day when durability, battery life, software fit, and portability still decide whether the idea feels useful or merely clever.

Samsung’s bigger swing

Samsung’s 2026 launch marks another step in a long reset that began with the original book-style Galaxy Fold era and has steadily pushed toward thinner, sturdier, more compact devices. A year earlier, Samsung’s Unpacked event centered on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 series, which makes the current lineup look less like a one-off refresh and more like a deliberate broadening of the foldable range.

Samsung is no longer pitching one experimental phone. It is pushing a family of devices built to cover different use cases, from the larger Fold8 Ultra to the more compact Flip8, while trying to convince buyers that folding hardware belongs in ordinary life, not just in a showcase.

Why the wider Fold8 matters

The most important design change is not the hinge, but the way Samsung is reframing the main screen. The redesigned book-style foldable is meant to be better for browsing the internet and watching videos, which gets to the heart of the passport-style argument: a folding phone only earns its place if the inner display solves a real daily problem.

The Fold8’s wider direction matters more than pure spec-sheet bragging. A larger, broader canvas can make scrolling, streaming, reading, and split-screen use feel less cramped, but it also raises the bar for everything around it. If the phone still feels fragile, awkward in a pocket, or fussy in app layout, the extra screen space becomes a luxury instead of a practical advantage.

Samsung has spent years making its foldables thinner, sturdier, and more compact, and the latest generation is positioned as another answer to long-running complaints about the crease, screen usability, and day-to-day livability.

AI-generated illustration

The premium is part of the deal

The latest hardware comes with a higher asking price. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip8 both use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, and both cost $100 more than last year’s models. That price jump is not a footnote, because foldables already sit at the premium end of the market.

Improved battery and screen performance are part of the pitch, even as the category remains defined by trade-offs. Buyers are being asked to accept a more complex device in exchange for a bigger, more flexible display, and that means battery life and software optimization matter as much as the hinge itself. A foldable can look impressive in a keynote and still feel compromised if apps do not make full use of the inner screen or if the phone needs a charger too early in the day.

The category still feels selective, not universal. The premium is easier to justify if the device is replacing both a phone and some tablet use, but harder to defend if the folding format mainly adds cost and complexity without changing how a person actually works, reads, or watches video.

A market with momentum, but also pressure

The competitive backdrop is changing quickly. Global foldable smartphone shipments hit a record in the third quarter of 2025, Counterpoint Research said, a sign that the category has moved from niche curiosity toward a more serious hardware segment. Even so, Samsung was not even the second-most popular foldable maker in the second quarter of 2025, with Motorola ahead of it in that period.

Samsung is not only trying to defend its position; it is trying to reassert leadership in a category it helped define. A record shipment quarter gives the whole market more room to grow, but it also raises the stakes for Samsung if rivals are making faster gains in consumer preference.

Oskar Alexanderson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Apple is the shadow competition

Samsung’s foldable push is part of a nearly decade-long battle with Apple over the future of smartphones, and that rivalry hangs over the entire strategy. Apple has not yet released a foldable iPhone, which leaves Samsung in the unusual position of trying to define a category before its biggest competitor fully enters it.

That gap cuts both ways. Samsung can claim first-mover credibility, but it also has to prove that foldables solve enough real problems to matter before Apple turns the format into a broader mainstream event. In practice, that means Samsung is selling not only hardware, but a case for how people should use their phones: more screen when needed, less bulk when folded, and fewer excuses to keep treating foldables as a novelty.

Who should pay the premium

The strongest case for a foldable in 2026 belongs to people who spend a lot of time reading, browsing, and watching video on a phone, and who actually want a larger canvas without carrying a separate tablet. Samsung’s wider Fold8 design is built around that use case, and Samsung is positioning the device as a daily driver, not a specialty item.

The weaker case is for anyone who wants the most straightforward value, the simplest durability story, or the least software friction. Foldables are getting thinner, sturdier, and more polished, but they still ask buyers to pay more for a format that is trying to prove it can be as dependable as a conventional slab phone.