Samsung confirms July 22 Unpacked in London, teases new foldables

Samsung set a July 22 London Unpacked and is dangling a reservation offer marketed as up to $1,230 in savings, built around a $30 credit and a sweepstakes.

Samsung has set its next Galaxy Unpacked for July 22 in London, pairing the launch with a reservation offer of up to $1,230 in total savings. The company is using the event to push its foldable line again, with credits, trade-ins and a sweepstakes in the pre-launch window.

The reservation offer starts with a $30 Samsung credit that is applied during pre-order, but not to the reserved device itself. The credit can only be used on additional eligible products, and it only applies if the same email address is used when the reservation turns into a pre-order. The company is also offering entry into a drawing for one of ten $500 Samsung.com gift cards. No purchase is necessary to enter or win, and the sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 states and the District of Columbia who are 18 or older.

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The offer is not a straight discount on the phone alone. Trade-in credit depends on the device sent in, along with its condition, and eligible models and credit values can change at Samsung’s discretion. The actual amount depends on how much a customer receives for an old phone and whether the customer uses the reservation credit on eligible accessories or other products.

The event will stream live at 2 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. EDT and 3 p.m. CEST on Samsung’s website, Samsung Newsroom and its YouTube channel. Samsung is teasing the launch under the slogan “A New Shape Unfolds.” The Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and possibly Samsung’s first smart glasses are expected at the event.

Elliott Brown from Birmingham, United Kingdom via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The London stage is a shift from Samsung’s previous major foldable Unpacked, held July 9, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York, where it introduced the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE and Galaxy Watch8 series. Samsung called the Fold7 its thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet.