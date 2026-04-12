Samsung Expands Upgrade Offer and One UI 8.5 Beta Access

Samsung rolls out a new upgrade program and widens its One UI 8.5 beta to more Galaxy devices, giving owners fresh options and software.

Samsung has officially announced a new upgrade offer for Galaxy smartphone owners, alongside the ongoing expansion of its One UI 8.5 beta program. The move underscores Samsung’s efforts to keep pace with consumer expectations on both hardware and software fronts, offering current device owners more choices for staying up to date.

New Upgrade Program for Galaxy Owners

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Upgrade Program provides eligible owners with an opportunity to trade in their existing smartphones for the newest Galaxy models. The company has confirmed that the program applies to a broad range of Galaxy devices, making it easier for users to access the latest technology without waiting for traditional contract cycles to end.

The official upgrade program covers many recent Galaxy S, Z, and Note series smartphones.

Owners can check their eligibility and view detailed terms through Samsung’s official program portal.

Upgrade options include early trade-ins, installment plans, and additional incentives depending on device condition and model.

Forbes reported that Samsung is making a concerted push to encourage owners of both older and current-generation Galaxy devices to consider an upgrade, especially as new features and security improvements become available with the latest hardware.

One UI 8.5 Beta Program Reaches More Devices

In parallel, Samsung is broadening access to its One UI 8.5 beta program, offering more Galaxy users the chance to test new features ahead of the public software rollout. This initiative extends to additional Galaxy S, Z Fold, and A series models, as Samsung seeks feedback from a wider user base to refine its interface and performance.

One UI 8.5 introduces improvements in customization, privacy controls, and integration with AI-powered Samsung services.

Eligible device owners can enroll in the beta via the Samsung Members app, where rollout schedules and region availability are updated regularly.

According to Samsung’s security update scope, participation in the beta does not affect ongoing security patch delivery for most devices.

Forbes notes that the expansion of the beta program signals Samsung's commitment to iterative software development, allowing real-world testing and early adopter feedback to shape the final release.

What This Means for Galaxy Users

For current Galaxy device owners, the dual announcements represent both opportunity and decision:

Those satisfied with their hardware can opt to participate in the One UI 8.5 beta and benefit from the latest software enhancements, even on older models.

Owners interested in new hardware can leverage the upgrade program to access the latest Galaxy devices, potentially at a lower cost and with less hassle than before.

The timing aligns with competitive pressures in the global smartphone market, where Samsung continues to hold a significant share but faces strong competition from Apple and emerging Android manufacturers, as shown in Counterpoint Research’s recent reports.

How to Decide: Upgrade or Beta?

Choosing between a hardware upgrade and joining the beta program depends on individual priorities:

If having the latest hardware features, camera improvements, and long-term support is essential, the upgrade program offers immediate access to new models with attractive trade-in values.

For users content with their devices but eager for new software, the One UI 8.5 beta provides early access to interface and feature enhancements, with feedback opportunities that may influence the final product.

To help users make informed decisions, Samsung’s upgrade program page and the beta eligibility lists offer detailed guidance, supported devices, and enrollment steps.

Looking Ahead

Samsung’s twin initiatives reflect its strategy to retain loyalty in a maturing smartphone market. By giving users flexible options—whether through hardware upgrades or cutting-edge software previews—the company aims to address both immediate and long-term customer needs. As the One UI 8.5 beta matures and more devices become eligible for upgrades, Galaxy owners will have greater control over how and when they access the latest innovations.