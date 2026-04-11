Samsung is offering Galaxy owners a new upgrade opportunity as the One UI 8.5 beta program expands, prompting users to weigh their options.

Samsung has confirmed a new upgrade offer for Galaxy smartphone owners, coinciding with the continued expansion of its much-anticipated One UI 8.5 beta program to a broader range of devices. The company’s latest move gives users an important decision: whether to stay with their current device or take advantage of the Galaxy Upgrade Program now that new software and hardware options are on the table.

New Upgrade Offer and What It Means for Users

According to a recent Forbes report, Samsung is actively encouraging current Galaxy owners to consider upgrading their devices. This comes as the latest beta version of One UI 8.5 becomes available to more Galaxy models, offering enhanced features, improved performance, and a refreshed interface. The Galaxy Upgrade Program enables eligible users to trade in their current devices for the latest models, often with significant cost savings and access to exclusive promotions.

The expansion of the One UI 8.5 beta means more devices are supported, broadening participation.

Owners enrolled in the upgrade program can often access the newest hardware as soon as it launches.

Samsung’s program typically includes flexible payment plans, early trade-in options, and access to the latest software updates.

One UI 8.5 Beta: What’s New?

The One UI 8.5 beta brings a suite of enhancements designed to improve user experience across Galaxy devices. While detailed release notes are still forthcoming from Samsung, previous One UI updates have focused on streamlining navigation, improving system performance, and adding new customization options. The beta’s expansion signals Samsung’s commitment to keeping a wide range of devices current—and to encouraging users to upgrade when their models reach the end of their support window.

One UI 8.5 is rolling out to an increased number of Galaxy models, with participation tracked on the One UI update tracker.

Features typically include improved privacy controls, updated widgets, and more seamless integration with Samsung’s ecosystem of apps and services.

Upgrade Program Details and Considerations

The Galaxy Upgrade Program is one of Samsung’s key strategies to keep users within its device ecosystem. According to official program details, participants can swap their current Galaxy phone for a new model—sometimes at a reduced upfront cost or through a recurring annual upgrade option. Eligibility requirements include owning a qualifying device and maintaining it in good condition. For users, the decision to upgrade often depends on their satisfaction with current hardware, the appeal of new software features, and the cost-benefit analysis of early trade-in versus waiting for a future release.

Program details and eligibility can be reviewed in the official Samsung Upgrade Program FAQ.

Comparisons of eligible devices and features can be found in the Samsung phones specifications database.

Industry Context

Samsung’s push to expand its upgrade program and One UI 8.5 availability comes amid intense competition in the global smartphone market. According to recent market share data, Samsung remains a leading manufacturer worldwide, though it faces increasing pressure from both premium and budget competitors. Regular software updates and attractive upgrade pathways are part of Samsung’s strategy to retain market leadership and keep current users engaged with the latest features.

What Galaxy Owners Should Consider

For Galaxy users, the choice is clear but not always easy: take advantage of the upgrade offer now, or continue with their current device to see how One UI 8.5 performs. Key factors include the age and performance of their current phone, eligibility for the upgrade program, and the importance of having the latest features. With more devices gaining access to the beta, Samsung is signaling its intent to keep its user base at the forefront of technology—while also driving new device sales.

As the One UI 8.5 beta expands and the upgrade program becomes a more prominent part of Samsung’s device lifecycle, Galaxy owners will need to weigh their options carefully in the months ahead. More information about the program and supported devices is available on the official Samsung Upgrade Program website.