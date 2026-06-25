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Samsung Galaxy A27 launches at $349.99 with several spec downgrades

Samsung's Galaxy A27 lands at $349.99, $50 above the A26, but loses camera resolution and water resistance while keeping the same basic battery-and-screen formula.

Mike Shaw

Mike Shaw

2 min read
Samsung Galaxy A27 launches at $349.99 with several spec downgrades
Samsung Galaxy A27 launches at $349.99 with several spec downgrades

Samsung has raised the price of its Galaxy A-series line again, and the new Galaxy A27 comes in at $349.99 in the United States, a full $50 above last year’s Galaxy A26. That makes the A27 a tougher buy on value alone, especially because Samsung has trimmed key specs rather than adding clear upgrades.

The biggest cuts land in the camera system and durability. The A27 uses a 12-megapixel selfie camera and a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, while Samsung’s U.S. A-series page lists the A26 with a 13-megapixel selfie camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The A27 also drops to IP64 dust and water resistance, down from the A26’s IP67 rating, which means buyers lose a higher level of protection against dust and water exposure even as the price rises.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

What Samsung appears to be keeping is the familiar entry-level A-series formula. GSMArena’s surfaced specs for the A27 list a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery and 25W wired charging. The same surfaced listing points to a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, Android 16, storage options of 128GB or 256GB, 8GB of RAM on the higher trim, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both the front and back. Those details suggest Samsung is preserving the basics that make the line feel current, while making trade-offs in areas buyers notice quickly in daily use.

Related photo
Source: PC Guide

The pricing gap is easier to read against Samsung’s own U.S. lineup. The company currently lists the Galaxy A26 at $299.99 before trade-in, which puts the A27’s $349.99 asking price clearly above the older model even before any promotional discounts. Samsung introduced the A26 on March 2, 2025 as part of its “AI for everyone” push for the A-series, and later placed it below the Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G in its 2026 A-series lineup. That leaves the A26 as the cheaper route into the series while the A27 asks more money for less camera reach and weaker protection, a sign that the budget tier is looking less like a bargain and more like an entry point that keeps creeping upward.

Sources

  1. [1]theverge.com
  2. [2]samsung.com
  3. [3]news.samsung.com
  4. [4]gsmarena.com

Tags

#technology#Samsung Galaxy A27
Mike Shaw

Mike Shaw

Veteran crime and justice reporter who has covered major trials, police investigations, and community safety issues for over fifteen years. Committed to holding power accountable while giving a voice to those affected.