Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 leaks hint at wider display upgrades

Leaks point to a 6.5-inch cover screen and 8.2-inch inner display on the Fold 8, as Samsung braces for Apple’s first foldable.

Leaked images and specs for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 point to a wider body, a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.2-inch inner screen, a change that could matter more than another camera tweak. The same leak also pulled in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8, suggesting Samsung may be splitting its foldable lineup more sharply just as Apple is expected to enter the category with its first foldable iPhone in 2026.

That competitive pressure lands at a time when the foldable market is slowing. Counterpoint Research said global foldable smartphone shipments grew just 2.9% in 2024 and expected the category to stall in 2024 and 2025, leaving Samsung with less room to rely on familiar yearly refinements. Samsung introduced the original Galaxy Fold in 2019 and has spent each cycle tightening the design, while its own Galaxy History material has described the Z Fold line as thinner, sturdier and more compact over time.

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Samsung’s most recent foldable launch shows how much the company has leaned on software and branding to keep the category fresh. At Galaxy Unpacked on July 10, 2024 in Paris, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds3 series and Galaxy Ring, then said the devices would be globally available July 24. Samsung’s message centered on Galaxy AI, and the company also pushed a Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition for Paris 2024 athletes, tying the foldables to one of the year’s biggest marketing stages.

The Fold 8 leaks matter because they point toward a hardware change that buyers can actually feel, not just a stage-ready demo. A wider front screen would make the phone easier to use when closed, and leaked measurements cited for the device put it at 161.4mm wide when open, 123.9mm tall and 4.3mm thick unfolded, with a cover display described at a 4.7:3 aspect ratio. That would mark a meaningful departure from the narrower, book-like shape Samsung has carried through the line.

Aiopnhou Kai via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For buyers comparing premium phones, the key question is whether Samsung is changing the Fold in ways that shift everyday value. A wider display can be a real upgrade if it improves one-handed use and reduces friction in closed-phone mode, but the bigger test will be whether Samsung pairs it with stronger durability, clearer AI gains and disciplined pricing rather than another glossy reveal built mostly for the launch stage.