Samsung plans to cut 739 jobs in New Jersey, Reuters reports

Samsung planned to eliminate 739 New Jersey jobs as its Englewood Cliffs base faced a larger Texas relocation and a fresh signal of U.S. retrenchment.

Samsung Electronics America planned to eliminate 739 jobs in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, cutting into the U.S. sales-and-marketing base that has long anchored its American operations. The layoffs were scheduled to take effect Sept. 30, 2026, under a WARN notice filed with the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The scale of the reduction stands out because Samsung Electronics America describes itself as the company’s U.S. sales and marketing subsidiary, headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, and says it employs more than 20,000 people nationally while having invested more than $100 billion in the United States. A cut of 739 jobs is large enough to ripple through sales, marketing, support, logistics and administrative functions, even before the broader effects on local spending and commuting patterns are counted.

The move also fits a wider corporate retrenchment across technology and consumer electronics, where companies have been trying to preserve margins while still spending heavily on artificial intelligence, advanced chips and connected devices. Samsung Electronics had already signaled sharper cost discipline in September 2024, when it planned global job cuts of up to 30% in some divisions. The New Jersey reduction suggests that pressure is still working through the company’s U.S. footprint.

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Englewood Cliffs has become a central point in that restructuring. Multiple reports in June and July said Samsung planned to move its U.S. headquarters from Englewood Cliffs to Plano, Texas, by the end of 2026. Reuters-linked coverage also said Samsung was offering relocations ahead of the headquarters move, raising the possibility that some employees could transfer rather than lose their jobs.

The local stakes are visible in Bergen County, where Samsung’s campus at 700 Sylvan Ave. was described by Real Estate NJ as a 325,000-square-foot headquarters that would be left vacant again after the company departs. Another Samsung-related filing in New Jersey underscored the broader pullback: Samsung SDS job cuts affecting 179 workers were set to take effect Oct. 1 at the company’s New Jersey location.

Photo by Magda Ehlers

Taken together, the WARN filing, the September deadline and the planned headquarters shift point to more than a one-off layoff notice. Samsung is reshaping where it houses U.S. jobs, and New Jersey is absorbing part of the cost.