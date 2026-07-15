Samsung says Flex Titanium reduces Galaxy Z Fold 8 crease visibility

Samsung says Flex Titanium will make the crease less visible on its next foldable, then shows it off again at a July 22 event in London.

Samsung used its July 15 Flex Titanium announcement to argue that the crease in its foldables is getting harder to see, saying the new display structure improves durability and reduces crease visibility. The company said Flex Titanium uses two titanium-based layers, a titanium-alloy film and a titanium plate, and that the stack is designed to balance slimness, flexibility and strength ahead of Galaxy Unpacked on July 22 in London, where Samsung plans a live stream at 2 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. ET.

The pitch sits inside a longer effort to make the foldable category look and feel less compromised. Samsung says its foldable-display research dates back to 2008, years before the first Galaxy Fold, and the company has spent the intervening years reducing thickness and refining materials as it pushed the form factor into the mainstream. In a 2025 feature, Samsung said the Galaxy Z Fold7 was 48 percent thinner than the original Galaxy Fold and that its main display measured 8.0 inches unfolded, the largest in the Z Fold line to date.

AI-generated illustration

Elliott Brown from Birmingham, United Kingdom via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Samsung has already tried other ways to soften the fold line. The company said thicker Ultra Thin Glass on the Fold7 made the crease less visible, and it has also pointed to titanium-based lattice materials as a durability upgrade in recent foldables. Flex Titanium extends that approach by moving the fix deeper into the display structure itself, signaling that Samsung still sees the crease as the central flaw that keeps foldables from feeling fully settled. The company says the next generation of Galaxy devices will combine intelligent capabilities with innovative form factors, but the practical test on July 22 will be whether a less visible crease also brings a sturdier screen and a thinner device without sacrificing day-to-day usability.