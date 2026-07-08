Samsung sets July 22 Galaxy Unpacked event for new wide foldable debut

Samsung will unveil a new wide foldable in London on July 22, a test of whether its 64% share can turn foldables mainstream.

Samsung has set July 22 for its next Galaxy Unpacked event in London, where the company will stream the launch live at 2 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. EDT and 3 p.m. CEST. The teaser slogan, A new shape unfolds, points squarely at a new foldable design, and Samsung says the new Galaxy devices will combine intelligent capabilities with innovative form factors.

The clearest signal is a third foldable format that would sit beside Samsung’s familiar book-style and clamshell phones. The rumored device is described as shorter and wider than the company’s current tall Fold design, with a main display that could lean toward a passport-style or 4:3-ish layout. The model has been floated under several names, including Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold Wide and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

AI-generated illustration

Samsung has also opened registrations through its official channels and is offering launch-related benefits and pre-reservations. Alongside the wider foldable, the company is expected to show the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and new Galaxy Watch models, extending the event beyond one headline device.

The July 22 stage matters because Samsung helped define the modern foldable market when it unveiled the original Galaxy Fold in February 2019. Since then, Samsung has pushed thinner and sturdier builds, and it still leads the category by a wide margin. Counterpoint estimated that Samsung held 64% of global foldable shipments in the third quarter of 2025, giving the company both the leverage to steer the market and the burden of proving that a broader foldable can appeal beyond early adopters.

That test arrives as rivals have already experimented with different proportions. Huawei introduced the Pura X in March 2025, using a 16:10 main display and a wider-than-usual foldable format that drew attention for offering a broader screen area than most rivals. Samsung’s move suggests the next phase of competition is not just about thinner hinges or brighter screens, but about whether the foldable shape itself can become easier to live with day to day.

Elliott Brown from Birmingham, United Kingdom via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

If Samsung can make the wider design feel natural in the hand, useful for work and media, and durable enough to survive everyday use, the company may move foldables closer to the mainstream. If it cannot, July 22 will still mark another ambitious step, but one that leaves the category where it has largely lived since 2019, in the hands of buyers willing to pay for novelty.