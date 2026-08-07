Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra as new flagship foldable

Samsung’s first Ultra-branded foldable lands with an 8.0-inch screen, a 4.1 mm unfolded profile and a $2,099.99 price tag, betting refinement can sell premium.

Samsung officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra on August 7, pairing it with the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, Watch Ultra2 and Watch9 as it pushed its first foldable to carry the Ultra name. The branding matters as much as the hardware: Samsung had previously reserved Ultra for its Galaxy S flagship phones, so moving it to a book-style foldable signals that the company wants the Fold line to be treated as a true hero product, not a niche offshoot.

The Ultra keeps the familiar Fold design language, with a thin outer screen and a square inner panel, but Samsung’s pitch is refinement rather than reinvention. The company described the 2026 Z series as its most refined foldable experience yet, tying the device to purpose-built Galaxy AI, hinge work, display upgrades, durability improvements and performance gains. A Brian Tong hands-on video description dated July 22 put the Fold8 Ultra at 4.1 millimeters thick when unfolded, underscoring how much of the appeal rests on shaving size without giving up the large-screen format.

AI-generated illustration

That matters because the Fold8 Ultra is not being sold as a dramatic redesign. Early review coverage on August 1 called it a bundle of incremental refinements to the 2025 Galaxy Z Fold7, and the listed specifications back that up: an 8.0-inch inner display, a 200MP main camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 12GB or 16GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. In other words, Samsung is targeting buyers who already value the foldable form factor as a pocketable mobile workspace and want it thinner, faster and more polished, rather than shoppers expecting a new category-defining leap.

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The pricing shows how premium that bet is. GSMArena’s product page lists the Fold8 Ultra at $2,099.99 for a 256GB model with 12GB of RAM, a level that puts it firmly in ultra-premium territory for U.S. consumers. Samsung’s India launch materials tried to soften the edge with an INR 10,000 upgrade offer, up to INR 9,000 in bank or UPI cashback, or 30-month no-cost EMI, a reminder that even as foldables mature, the category still needs financing help to broaden beyond early adopters.

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Samsung’s own U.K. posts around the launch also pointed to stronger traction for the standard Fold8, including record recognition ahead of its U.K. debut and signs that European consumers were snapping it up. That gives the Ultra a clear job inside the lineup: stretch the ceiling higher, widen the gap between the standard Fold8 and the premium model, and test whether mainstream buyers will pay flagship money for a foldable that improves almost everything without changing the formula.