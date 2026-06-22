San Antonio mayor calls for canceling Kanye West's July 4 concert

San Antonio's mayor wants Ye's July 4 concert at the city-owned Alamodome canceled, casting the show as a test of public values and venue power.

San Antonio's mayor is pressing to stop Ye from taking the stage at the city-owned Alamodome on July 4, turning a concert booking into a fight over civic authority, public money and who gets to use a taxpayer-backed venue. The show is still listed for Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 9:00 p.m., with doors set for 6:00 p.m., and tickets went on sale June 18 through Ticketmaster and the Alamodome box office.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said she supports canceling the concert because Ye has a history of antisemitic remarks and hate speech. She argued that San Antonio, which she called “Military City USA,” should not host him in a city-funded facility, especially on July 4, which she tied to the nation’s 250th birthday. Jones made those comments on social media on June 20, and local coverage circulated them a day later.

The dispute has become bigger than a booking because the Alamodome belongs to the city, putting the decision in public view rather than leaving it as a private entertainment matter. That makes the mayor’s stance more than a cultural rebuke. It raises the practical question of how much pressure a city leader can bring to bear on a contracted event when the venue, promoter and ticket holders all have money and reputations on the line.

Ye’s San Antonio date is also unusually scarce. Reporting describes it as one of only five U.S. shows on sale, and the schedule places it between late-June dates in Tampa, Florida, and a July 11 performance in Tirana, Albania. That limited run helps explain why the concert drew immediate attention once the mayor weighed in.

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Ticket prices add another layer to the clash. Reported seats ranged from about $127.50 for standard admission and upper-level options to $1,461.25 for a front-row experience, underscoring the commercial stakes for fans and organizers alike. Coverage also noted that Ye’s camp has used pre-registration and, in some recent tour stops, has given selected fans complimentary seats or early access.

Reaction has split quickly online. Some fans criticized Jones for trying to block the show, while others praised her for taking a public stand. As of the latest reporting, no official cancellation had been announced, and the concert remained on the Alamodome calendar, leaving San Antonio’s leaders, venue operators and concert promoters to confront the collision between public accountability and private entertainment rights.