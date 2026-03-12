San Diego Restaurant Fundraiser Delivers 1 Million Meals

A successful fundraiser at Callie restaurant has generated enough support to supply one million meals through Feeding San Diego, highlighting community efforts to fight hunger.

Callie restaurant has helped make a significant impact on hunger relief in San Diego, raising enough funds through a recent event to provide one million meals for local residents facing food insecurity. The benefit, organized in partnership with Feeding San Diego, underscores the vital role that community-driven initiatives play in supporting the region's most vulnerable populations.

Community Mobilization Against Hunger

The fundraiser, held at Callie restaurant and reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune, brought together local businesses, philanthropists, and concerned citizens. Their collective generosity resulted in a donation sufficient to fund one million meals distributed through Feeding San Diego’s network of pantries, schools, and partner agencies. This milestone adds to the organization's ongoing efforts to address persistent food insecurity in the region.

San Diego’s Food Insecurity Challenge

According to the latest data from Feeding America, San Diego County is home to some of California’s highest rates of food insecurity, with over one in eight residents—and approximately one in five children—facing uncertain access to nutritious meals. The San Diego County Community Health Assessment identifies food insecurity as a leading contributor to adverse health outcomes, especially among low-income families and communities of color. The ongoing economic pressures from inflation and housing costs have only heightened the need for emergency food assistance across the county.

Impact of the Fundraiser

The contribution from Callie’s fundraiser will make a tangible difference. Each dollar raised for Feeding San Diego can provide up to four meals, thanks to the organization’s partnerships with local grocers, farmers, and food rescue operations. In its most recent annual report, Feeding San Diego detailed how community support enables the distribution of tens of millions of pounds of food each year, reaching children, seniors, and families at more than 300 distribution sites across the county.

1 million meals can provide several months’ worth of groceries for thousands of households

can provide several months’ worth of groceries for thousands of households Feeding San Diego’s programs include school pantries, mobile distributions, and nutrition education

Nearly 92% of every dollar goes directly to hunger-relief programs, maximizing donor impact

How Meal Distribution Is Calculated

Feeding San Diego and Feeding America use a standard methodology—known as “meal equivalents”—to estimate the number of meals provided. This calculation factors in the average cost of a meal and the pounds of food rescued or purchased, ensuring donors understand the real impact of their contributions. For every dollar donated, the organization leverages food rescue partnerships to stretch resources further, reducing waste and feeding more people in need.

Looking Ahead

The success of the Callie restaurant fundraiser is a testament to the power of local action in addressing systemic challenges like hunger. As the need for emergency food assistance continues in San Diego County, organizations such as Feeding San Diego rely on ongoing community support, creative fundraising efforts, and collaborative partnerships with area businesses. Residents can learn more about local food insecurity and explore ways to help by visiting resources like Feeding San Diego’s impact page or the Feeding America California data portal.

While the immediate boost from Callie’s event will help thousands, the fight against hunger in San Diego is ongoing, requiring sustained community engagement and public awareness to ensure that no one goes without a meal.