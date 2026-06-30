San Francisco archdiocese agrees to $395 million abuse settlement

San Francisco’s archdiocese agreed to pay $395 million to about 530 abuse survivors, the largest bankruptcy settlement by a Catholic diocese in the United States.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of San Francisco has agreed to a $395 million settlement with about 530 people who said they were abused as children by priests, a deal that would resolve its bankruptcy case if a federal judge approves it. The agreement places one of the country’s most visible church-abuse cases back in front of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali in San Francisco, after a Chapter 11 filing that has stretched since 2023.

The size of the payout makes it the largest bankruptcy settlement reached by any Catholic diocese in the United States, topping the $323 million deal previously reached by the Diocese of Rockville Centre. The archdiocese serves nearly 450,000 Catholics across San Francisco, San Mateo County and Marin County, and the settlement goes beyond money: it requires the archdiocese to publish the names of priests who were credibly accused of sexually abusing children.

AI-generated illustration

The agreement also carries institutional demands meant to shape how the church handles abuse claims going forward. Archdiocese officials said it includes a 14-point child-protection and transparency plan. One report said Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone would also have to write an apology letter to each survivor, turning the settlement into both a financial resolution and a public acknowledgment of harm.

Cordileone said in a statement that the church remained committed to the healing and care of survivors and prayed for both survivors and the broader church community. Survivors and their lawyers have framed the settlement as a major milestone after years of litigation, but also as part of a wider reckoning over clergy abuse, secrecy inside church institutions and the damage caused by crimes that often dated back decades.

The San Francisco case sits inside a broader California surge triggered by AB 218, the state law that opened a three-year look-back window for childhood sexual-abuse claims beginning in 2020. More than 3,000 claims have been filed against Catholic dioceses in California under that law, and the fallout has reached dioceses across the state. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles agreed to an $880 million settlement in 2024. The Diocese of San Diego filed for bankruptcy in June 2024 after 457 legal claims, and the Diocese of Sacramento filed for bankruptcy in 2024 after more than 250 abuse lawsuits.

AlexiusHoratius via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The Archdiocese of San Francisco has also said that only 2.3% of its priests were accused of sexual abuse and that 90% of reported incidents occurred before 2002. The settlement now shifts the dispute from years of bankruptcy litigation to the judge’s review, where the balance between compensation, disclosure and enforceable reform will determine whether the archdiocese can finally emerge from Chapter 11.