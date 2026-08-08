San Francisco ends 50-year pretrial partnership amid budget and oversight concerns

San Francisco moved to cut ties with a diversion nonprofit that traces back to 1964, even as supporters cite a 93% public safety rate.

The San Francisco Superior Court moved to end its 50-year partnership with SF Pretrial Diversion Project this year, citing fiscal and oversight concerns. The decision puts one of the city’s oldest community-based pretrial programs on the edge of elimination after decades of handling diversion outside the criminal justice system.

SF Pretrial says San Francisco’s pretrial-service history dates to 1964, when a pilot program began inside the San Francisco Bar Association with funding from the San Francisco Foundation. The nonprofit version, the San Francisco Pretrial Diversion Project, was established in 1976 through the joint efforts of socially conscious citizens, the San Francisco Bar Association and Municipal Court judges. Its mission has been to provide an alternative to fines, criminal prosecution and detention, while offering case management, supervision and assessment services for justice-involved people.

Supporters have made the case that the nonprofit has worked. The campaign to defend SF Pretrial cites a 93% public safety rate and a 96% court appearance rate, and describes the organization as a nationally recognized model for community-based pretrial justice. Court officials and critics, by contrast, have pressed transparency, fiscal and oversight concerns, turning a long-running partnership into a fight over whether pretrial services belong in an independent nonprofit or under a law-enforcement-related department.

That argument has sharpened as Mayor Daniel Lurie has pushed major city cuts to address a large deficit. His budget actions in 2025 and 2026 included orders that could eliminate hundreds of jobs, and the San Francisco Chronicle has reported that public safety agencies faced pressure but were spared some major reductions after backlash to the mayor’s earlier budget push. The fiscal climate has made every city program more vulnerable, especially one that depends on public funding and court cooperation.

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The policy fight is also unfolding against a changing crime backdrop. Local News Matters reported on Dec. 11, 2024, that violent crime in San Francisco had fallen to historic lows and homicides were at their lowest in decades. At the same time, the Chronicle has reported that diversion referrals were down under District Attorney Brooke Jenkins compared with earlier administrations, underscoring a broader shift toward enforcement in the city’s criminal justice politics.

Public Defender Mano Raju has urged Lurie to reject a Probation Department takeover of pretrial services, while Sheriff Paul Miyamoto and other supporters have defended the existing model. With SF Pretrial facing the end of its long court partnership, San Francisco is left to decide whether moving pretrial functions closer to law enforcement will make streets safer or simply reduce the city’s remaining off-ramps from incarceration.