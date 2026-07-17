San Francisco mayor urges stricter rules for Waymo after July 4 gridlock

A Fourth of July traffic jam left dozens of Waymo cars stranded in San Francisco, and Mayor Daniel Lurie is now pressing California regulators for tighter robotaxi rules.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie urged state regulators to tighten requirements on robotaxi operators after several Waymo vehicles had to be towed away when their batteries drained in Fourth of July gridlock. The jam followed a city-sponsored fireworks display in the Presidio, where at least a dozen stationary Waymo vehicles were lined up, then stalled in heavy post-show traffic.

ABC7 reported that dozens of Waymo vehicles became stranded after the fireworks, with some running out of power and one carrying passengers driving over a lit firework. No injuries were reported. Waymo said the congestion was driven by "major traffic disruptions, a high volume of travelers, and unplanned road closures."

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The episode has sharpened questions about how autonomous vehicles should be handled during major city events, when road closures and emergency access can change by the minute. ABC7 said San Francisco may soon fine autonomous vehicle companies, including Cruise and Waymo, for impeding emergency response. Lurie also said he contacted Waymo’s chief executive and asked the company to remove its cars from city streets during the outage, underscoring the need for a more direct line of communication when incidents unfold.

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The mayor’s tougher posture comes after a series of moves that have expanded Waymo’s access in San Francisco. On April 10, 2025, Lurie announced that Waymo autonomous vehicles would begin operating on Market Street, including the two-mile car-free stretch from the Embarcadero to 10th Street, as soon as that summer. City officials have also moved toward allowing Waymo service at San Francisco International Airport, with SF.gov saying Lurie took a key step toward launching the service there and KQED reporting that he gave Waymo the green light to prepare.

Photo by Marina Stathakis

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The regulatory backdrop is changing as well. New California autonomous-vehicle rules require a two-way communication system so first responders can quickly reach a remote operator. The July 4 breakdown also revived comparisons with Cruise, whose operations were suspended by the California DMV after one of its robotaxis struck and dragged a pedestrian last year. In San Francisco, the dispute now centers on whether robotaxis should face stricter event-time protocols, clearer emergency coordination, and firmer local control before they are allowed to operate more freely in dense city traffic.