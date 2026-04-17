San Francisco Reports First Measles Case Since 2019

San Francisco confirms its first measles case in over five years, highlighting ongoing public health concerns about vaccination rates and disease resurgence.

San Francisco has reported its first confirmed case of measles since 2019, health officials said this week, marking the return of the highly contagious disease to the city after a five-year absence. The case involves an unvaccinated infant, according to multiple local news reports.

Details of the Confirmed Case

The announcement, highlighted in SFGATE and KRON4 coverage, has raised concern in the Bay Area medical community. The infant has not received the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, a common situation for children under 12 months who are typically not yet eligible for routine vaccination. Local health officials are working to trace potential exposures and provide guidance to families and providers.

Background: Measles in the Bay Area and Beyond

Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000 , but cases have since resurfaced, primarily due to international travel and pockets of low vaccination coverage. Explore the history of measles in the U.S. for more context.

, but cases have since resurfaced, primarily due to international travel and pockets of low vaccination coverage. Explore the history of measles in the U.S. for more context. San Francisco had not reported a measles case since 2019 , mirroring a national trend of low case numbers until recent years.

, mirroring a national trend of low case numbers until recent years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s measles case database, outbreaks have increased nationwide since 2022, with 2024 and 2026 seeing notable clusters in several states.

Vaccination Coverage and Public Health Response

Experts point to MMR vaccination rates as a crucial factor in limiting the spread of measles. The CDC’s county-level vaccination data indicates that while San Francisco’s coverage is generally high, there remain pockets of undervaccinated children, particularly among infants and communities with vaccine hesitancy.

Measles is highly contagious; a single case can lead to outbreaks if population immunity falls below the recommended 95% coverage.

Public health officials urge parents to ensure children receive their MMR vaccinations on time, typically at ages 12-15 months and again at 4-6 years.

Implications and Next Steps

The reemergence of measles in San Francisco underscores ongoing challenges in maintaining herd immunity and addressing vaccine misinformation. While the risk to the broader public remains low due to high general vaccination rates, health authorities emphasize vigilance, rapid case identification, and public education as key containment strategies.

For more details on the city’s official response and recommendations for providers, see the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s latest measles alert.

This latest case serves as a reminder that measles remains a threat wherever immunity gaps exist, and continued public health efforts are essential to prevent future outbreaks.