San Francisco train crews rescue lost dog from tunnel, reunite him home

Caltrain operators spotted Roo hunkered in a Potrero Hill tunnel after two days missing, and his microchip helped bring the 2-year-old pit bull mix home.

Caltrain operators spotted Roo hunkered down in a dark San Francisco Caltrain tunnel on Thursday, July 30, 2026, after the recently adopted dog had been missing for two days. The medium-sized brown-and-white, 2-year-old pit bull mix was first thought to have been hit by a train, but operators realized he was alive and still sheltering in the tunnel.

The first sighting came in a Potrero Hill railway tunnel, where Roo stayed motionless in the dark until animal control could reach him. San Francisco Animal Care and Control sent Officers Pone and Borg into the tunnel to recover him, a hands-on response that turned a train crew sighting into a coordinated rescue. The dog was not injured in the crash crews first feared; he had simply been scared and hunkered down there.

Photo by Héctor Berganza

Roo was described as a little wobbly after the ordeal, but a local veterinarian gave him a clean bill of health. That checkup closed the loop on a rescue that depended on transit workers noticing something out of place, then pausing long enough to keep the situation safe while animal control handled the retrieval. The episode showed how quickly a routine rail inspection can become an emergency response when a living animal is found inside the corridor.

Dllu via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

His microchip made the reunion possible, allowing officers to identify him and return him to his owner. For a recently adopted dog that slipped away and disappeared into a tunnel, the chip turned a frightening two-day disappearance into a homecoming. The rescue also underscored the practical value of microchipping in cities where pets can vanish into transit infrastructure and depend on public workers, not just luck, to get back out.