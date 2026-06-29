San Jose police say downtown shooting near World Cup fan zone was isolated

A shooting near San Pedro Square killed one man and left another wounded as San Jose police called it isolated and unrelated to World Cup watch parties.

One man was killed and a second was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after gunfire broke out near North Market Street and West Santa Clara Street. San Jose police said the downtown shooting near San Pedro Square was an isolated incident and not tied to the World Cup.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:12 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2026, after two San Jose residents traveling together on foot were approached by a suspect in a car. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital. Police are investigating the case as a homicide, and the motive remains unclear.

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The San Jose Police Department posted shortly after 10 p.m. that it was investigating a homicide in the area near San Pedro Square. Streets around the scene were closed as officers worked the block just down the street from San Pedro Square Market, where fans had been gathering for watch parties, bars and restaurants throughout the tournament.

Stacie Shih, a police spokesperson, said the city understood how important safety is for fans and visitors and promised a high-visibility police presence downtown. Mayor Matt Mahan said the shooting was brazen because it happened near an area where families and fans had been gathering, but he said there was no indication it was connected to World Cup programming.

Source: kqed.org

Earlier watch parties in the square drew crowds, including a June 12 gathering for the United States against Paraguay that filled the area with supporters watching on big screens. Police said no matches were being screened when the shooting occurred.

Cristiano Tomás via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The fatal shooting was San Jose’s 13th homicide of 2026.