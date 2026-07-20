Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez rally for El-Sayed in Michigan Senate race

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez hit Michigan to boost Abdul El-Sayed, turning his Senate primary into an early test of whether their progressive brand still drives turnout and money.

Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaigned for Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan as the progressive stars tried to turn his Senate bid into a show of force against the party establishment. The weekend swing took them through Detroit, Lansing and Grand Rapids, with the Detroit rally putting their names behind a candidate who is trying to unseat Rep. Haley Stevens in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary.

The appearance carried extra weight because Ocasio-Cortez’s backing of El-Sayed was her first endorsement in a contested Senate primary in the 2026 cycle. It also sharpened the ideological stakes in a race that has become a proxy fight over the Democratic Party’s future, with El-Sayed casting himself as an anti-billionaire, anti-Trump candidate running on “Money Out of Politics, Money in Your Pocket” and Medicare for All.

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The contest tightened into a two-person race after Mallory McMorrow dropped out, leaving Stevens and El-Sayed as the main Democratic contenders. A July 16 Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll showed Stevens ahead by about 7 percentage points, with 41.4% support, a sign that El-Sayed still has ground to make up even as he benefits from the national attention Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez bring.

Photo by Michael Anthony

Money has become part of the story as much as ideology. Reports have described Stevens as holding a lopsided spending advantage over El-Sayed, while AIPAC and affiliated groups have poured a record amount into the Michigan Senate primary. That outside spending has intensified the sense that the race is being fought on two fronts: one over who should represent Michigan Democrats, and another over how much national donors can shape the outcome.

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The Michigan contest has drawn notice beyond the state because Democrats view the seat as a key test in their effort to win back control of the U.S. Senate. Rashida Tlaib also appeared with Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez and El-Sayed at the event, underscoring how closely the race is now tied to the party’s left flank heading into a primary that will help define its balance of power in 2026.