Sanitation workers in Italy recover €1 million lottery ticket from trash

Garbage workers in Bitonto dug through a truckload of trash to save a €1 million ticket after the winner learned her numbers had been drawn.

Garbage workers in Bitonto, in southern Italy, spent hours searching through rubbish and an entire truck full of trash to recover a lottery ticket worth €1 million, about US$1.15 million. The ticket had been thrown into a bin by mistake, but the recovery gave the winner a second chance to claim a prize that could easily have vanished with the waste haul.

The woman did not realize what she had lost until family members told her that the numbers she had been playing for years had been drawn. Only then did she understand that the discarded slip of paper in the trash was a winning ticket, and she asked refuse collectors for help. That request set off an urgent search through the city’s sanitation system.

The local sanitation company launched an hourslong effort in Bitonto, and workers combed through bin loads that had already been collected. Some later reports said the search lasted more than a day. The detail that mattered most was simple: once the ticket entered the waste stream, it risked being crushed, buried or taken beyond retrieval. The workers had to find it before the trash moved on.

Source: Icsilviu via Pixabay

That made the recovery more than a feel-good rescue. Lottery prizes depend on verification, and the ticket itself is the key proof tying a winner to a specific play. In this case, the physical ticket had to be recovered intact from trash that had already been gathered into a truck, preserving the chain from purchase to claim. Without that paper trail in hand, the €1 million would have been impossible to prove and far easier to lose than to win.

The episode, which circulated in early August, showed how thin the margin can be between an ordinary disposal mistake and a permanent loss. In Bitonto, garbage workers turned a truckload of trash into a salvage operation and pulled out the single item that mattered most.