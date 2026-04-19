Santa Cruz Restaurants Cut Food Waste with Too Good To Go

Santa Cruz County eateries are teaming up with Too Good To Go, offering surplus meals at low prices and tackling food waste through the innovative app.

Santa Cruz County restaurants are embracing a new approach to cutting food waste and offering affordable meals by joining the Too Good To Go platform. By selling leftover meals to local customers at bargain prices, these businesses are not only reducing their environmental footprint but also making it easier for residents to access quality food at a lower cost.

How Too Good To Go Works

Too Good To Go, a Danish-founded app that launched in the U.S. in 2020, connects consumers with restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and grocery stores that have surplus food at the end of the day. Users can purchase so-called "surprise bags" of leftover meals or baked goods for a fraction of the retail price, usually picking them up just before closing time. This model helps businesses recoup some revenue from food that would otherwise be thrown away, while customers score deals on fresh food.

Local Adoption in Santa Cruz

According to Lookout Santa Cruz, a growing number of local establishments—including popular spots in downtown Santa Cruz and the wider county—are now listed on the Too Good To Go app. These businesses report several benefits:

Reducing daily food waste and disposal costs

Attracting new customers who discover their food through the app

Supporting community members looking for budget-friendly meal options

Santa Cruz's participation aligns with broader statewide efforts to address food waste. California's food waste prevention initiatives aim to divert organic waste from landfills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and support food recovery programs. The Santa Cruz County Zero Waste Plan specifically calls for increased participation in food rescue programs and innovative recovery solutions like Too Good To Go.

The Scale of Food Waste and Too Good To Go's Impact

Food waste is a significant issue in the United States. The USDA estimates that between 30% and 40% of the food supply is wasted each year, amounting to billions of pounds lost. This waste contributes to environmental problems, including methane emissions from landfills and the unnecessary use of water, energy, and labor in producing unused food.

Too Good To Go's impact data shows that globally, the app has helped save over 300 million meals from being wasted, preventing millions of tons of CO 2 emissions. In the United States, the company continues to expand its reach, with Santa Cruz County joining other California regions in leveraging the platform to make a measurable difference.

Benefits for Businesses and the Community

Local restaurateurs told Lookout Santa Cruz that using Too Good To Go allows them to recover some of the costs associated with unsold food, which would otherwise be a total loss. The app also introduces their offerings to a new audience, some of whom return as regular customers.

For diners, the platform offers a chance to enjoy high-quality meals at reduced prices—often paying less than half the usual cost. This is especially valuable amid ongoing inflation and economic uncertainty. Community organizations also see potential for the app to complement traditional food recovery and donation programs, increasing overall food access while minimizing waste.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the platform's growth is welcomed, some restaurants note challenges in ensuring that the food offered meets quality standards and that the process fits smoothly into their end-of-day routines. Still, most participants see the environmental and financial benefits outweighing the hassle.

Santa Cruz County's engagement with Too Good To Go is part of a larger trend, with more U.S. cities and counties exploring surplus food marketplace solutions for their positive impact on both waste reduction and food affordability.

Looking Ahead

As more local businesses sign on and residents become aware of the program, Too Good To Go could play an increasingly important role in sustainable food management efforts across Santa Cruz County. Stakeholders hope that the app, alongside traditional food rescue initiatives, will help the region move closer to its zero waste goals—benefitting the environment, businesses, and the community alike.