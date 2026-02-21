Sarandos Criticizes Cameron Over Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos accuses director James Cameron of spreading misinformation about the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery deal, intensifying debate around the merger.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, has sharply criticized filmmaker James Cameron, accusing him of participating in a "disinformation campaign" orchestrated by Paramount regarding the proposed Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition. The comments mark a new escalation in the debate over the high-profile merger, which has drawn scrutiny from industry leaders and regulators alike.

The Heart of the Dispute

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sarandos publicly called out Cameron, alleging the renowned director has become "part of the Paramount disinformation campaign". While exact details of Cameron’s statements were not disclosed, the accusation suggests growing tensions as the industry reacts to the potential consolidation of two major studios.

Merger Faces Regulatory Scrutiny

The merger proposal between Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery has already triggered significant regulatory review. Paramount recently stated that the required U.S. antitrust waiting period for the Warner Bros. bid had begun, a standard process under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. This review is designed to ensure that mergers and acquisitions do not substantially lessen competition or create monopolies in the entertainment sector.

) and the Department of Justice ( ) routinely review large media deals (FTC merger statistics). Such reviews often include requests for additional information and can lead to extended investigations or even legal challenges (DOJ enforcement data).

Industry Debate Intensifies

The public exchange between Sarandos and Cameron reflects broader industry concerns about the impact of mega-mergers on competition, content diversity, and creative freedom. While Paramount maintains that the antitrust waiting period is a procedural step, the involvement of high-profile figures like Cameron—who is closely associated with Paramount through blockbuster projects—adds a new layer of complexity to the public narrative.

Industry analysts suggest that the outcome of the regulatory review could shape the future of Hollywood for years to come. Concerns remain about potential job losses, reduced competition, and fewer options for filmmakers and audiences alike if the deal proceeds without significant conditions.

What Comes Next?

As the FTC and DOJ continue their review, both supporters and critics of the merger are stepping up their campaigns. Paramount’s acknowledgement of the antitrust process signals willingness to engage with regulators, but the war of words between industry leaders may further complicate public perception.

Looking ahead, the merger’s fate will hinge on the findings of federal regulators and the ability of both studios to address concerns from within and outside the industry. With high-profile voices on all sides, the debate over Hollywood consolidation is likely to intensify before any final decisions are made.