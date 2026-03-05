Sarasota Concert Series Features ArcoStrum, Invoke, and Family Events

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota offers a genre-spanning March lineup, including ArcoStrum, Invoke Quartet, and a free family concert at The Bay.

Sarasota’s arts scene comes alive this March as the Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota launches an eclectic series of performances. The lineup features acclaimed duo ArcoStrum, the genre-defying Invoke Quartet, and a free family concert at The Bay, reflecting the city’s commitment to accessible and innovative music programming.

March Kicks Off With ArcoStrum’s Unique Sound

Opening the month, ArcoStrum, known for fusing classical guitar and violin in unexpected ways, brings their signature blend of global styles to local audiences. Their music, which weaves classical, Latin, and jazz influences, highlights the cross-cultural creativity that has become a hallmark of Sarasota’s concert offerings. Presenting such boundary-pushing ensembles aligns with the city’s reputation for supporting diverse arts initiatives, as seen in the Arts in Public Places Program.

Free Family Concert at The Bay Expands Access

In partnership with The Bay Sarasota, the Artist Series is also offering a free family concert this month. These outdoor events aim to engage people of all ages and backgrounds, inviting the wider community to experience live music in a welcoming, natural setting. According to data from the National Endowment for the Arts, free and low-cost concerts play a key role in increasing arts participation, especially among families and young audiences.

Free family concerts help reach audiences who may not typically attend classical performances

Events at The Bay often attract hundreds, enhancing Sarasota’s reputation as a vibrant arts destination

The initiative supports the city’s broader goals of community engagement and arts education

Invoke Quartet Blurs Genre Boundaries

Later in March, the Artist Series hosts the Invoke Quartet, a group recognized for their genre-bending collaborations and adventurous repertoire. Drawing from classical, bluegrass, folk, and minimalism, Invoke is part of a national trend of ensembles reimagining chamber music for new audiences. Their appearance in Sarasota underscores the city’s embrace of both tradition and innovation in the arts.

Invoke’s performances blend string quartet virtuosity with Americana and jazz

The ensemble has received support from national commissioning programs for new music

Engagements like these reflect Sarasota’s support for emerging artists and contemporary works

Sarasota’s Commitment to Arts Accessibility and Innovation

The March concert series highlights the Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota’s mission to bring world-class music to the region while fostering inclusivity. According to Florida Division of Cultural Affairs data, Sarasota consistently ranks among the state’s top counties for arts attendance and programming. By presenting a mix of ticketed and free events, the organization helps ensure that music remains a vital, accessible part of local life.

National arts participation data show that such community-focused events are crucial for growing and sustaining audiences. Sarasota’s March offerings, blending world-class artistry with community engagement, exemplify how local presenters can both honor tradition and nurture the next generation of music lovers.

Looking Ahead

As the city’s concert season unfolds, the Artist Series’ diverse programming sets a high bar for both artistic excellence and community impact. Whether attracting seasoned music fans or welcoming newcomers at The Bay, Sarasota continues to demonstrate why it is considered a leading arts hub on Florida’s Gulf Coast.