SAS orders up to 40 Airbus widebody jets in fleet overhaul

SAS committed to up to 40 Airbus widebody jets, a more than $10 billion signal that its post-bankruptcy turnaround is leaning on long-haul growth.

SAS committed to up to 40 Airbus widebody aircraft in a deal worth more than $10 billion at list prices, the biggest purchase in the Scandinavian carrier’s history. The order centers on 18 firm A330-900 jets and gives SAS room to add more aircraft later as it rebuilds its long-haul network and replaces older planes.

The fleet bet comes less than two years after SAS exited Chapter 11 on Aug. 28, 2024, following a restructuring backed by Castlelake, Air France-KLM, Lind Invest and the Kingdom of Denmark and supported by a US$1.2 billion capital injection.

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SAS's fiscal 2025 annual report shows it carried 28.3 million passengers, up 12% from the prior year, while revenues rose to MSEK 49,106 and EBIT reached MSEK 3,030. Its 2025 Embraer deal, for 45 firm E195-E2 aircraft with purchase rights for 10 more, is its largest direct aircraft order in nearly 30 years.

The new widebody aircraft are meant to support long-haul growth while SAS refreshes its fleet, and some older A330-300s may stay in service until the new jets arrive. The order includes 18 firm A330-900 aircraft as part of that renewal strategy, and SAS is trying to simplify its fleet around newer, more efficient aircraft with better fuel burn, noise performance and cabin appeal.

SAS's growth plan around Copenhagen Airport could support 25,000 jobs and add DKK 25 billion to Denmark’s GDP by 2030, while lifting the total number of jobs supported by SAS to 64,000 and its GDP contribution to DKK 66 billion. SAS also says the expansion would support about 4,000 new jobs in Southern Sweden. An independent scenario from SEO Amsterdam Economics estimated that a 62% connectivity increase at Copenhagen could add €3.4 billion to the Danish economy in 2030, while requiring 2,000 direct SAS jobs and 3,000 supporting airport jobs.

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The order also lands as Air France-KLM intends to take a majority stake in SAS.