Savannah Guthrie pleads for answers after report says mother died

Savannah Guthrie fought back tears after a second note said her mother had died, deepening a Tucson-area disappearance that has drawn intense public scrutiny.

Savannah Guthrie fought back tears on air Tuesday as a new note suggested her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, had died, sharpening a case that has gripped viewers and investigators alike. The TODAY co-anchor did not address the report directly, but she made a pleading appeal for information and said, “We cannot be at peace,” underscoring how the case has spilled far beyond one family’s private grief.

The new disclosure added another unsettling layer to a disappearance that began when Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 at her daughter Annie Guthrie’s home near Tucson, Arizona. She was reported missing on Feb. 1 after failing to appear for a virtual church service at a friend’s home. Authorities have said they believe Nancy Guthrie may have been taken from her home against her will in a possible kidnapping or abduction, but no suspect or person of interest has been identified.

Public attention has intensified because Savannah Guthrie is one of the most recognizable faces on broadcast television, and the family has kept pressing for answers in public. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it was aware of possible ransom notes and urged the public not to spread unverified accusations. Officials later said they were examining a new message for authenticity, while also noting that a first ransom note referenced an Apple Watch and a floodlight, details that were already public.

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The investigation has moved with heavy resources. Authorities said they were reviewing as many as 10,000 hours of video, and a senior FBI official said additional canvassing was done in the Arizona neighborhood where Nancy Guthrie lives. The FBI also said an arrest was made in connection with an imposter ransom demand, a reminder of how quickly confusion and exploitation can spread in a high-profile missing-person case.

The Guthrie family has responded with repeated public appeals. Savannah Guthrie, Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie posted an emotional Instagram video on Feb. 4 asking the possible captor to come forward, and later said the family would pay for Nancy Guthrie’s return. On Feb. 5, officials announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery and or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved. By Feb. 25, the family had raised the reward to up to $1 million and said it planned to donate $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Savannah Guthrie’s on-air reaction now sits at the intersection of journalism, grief and public responsibility. The case has become a test of how much families must disclose, how much the public can bear, and how quickly rumor can overtake verified fact when a private loss unfolds under national scrutiny.