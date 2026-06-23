Savannah Guthrie pleads for tips in mother’s kidnapping case

Savannah Guthrie begged for tips as investigators pursued a kidnapping case tied to her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, and a second ransom note said she died.

Savannah Guthrie pleaded for anyone with information about her mother’s disappearance to come forward, saying, “We are in agony.” The TODAY co-anchor’s appeal came as the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie moved into its fifth month, with investigators still treating the case as a kidnapping.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, 2026, after last being seen the night before at her home in Tucson, Arizona, in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been seeking digital evidence and tips, and the bureau has offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to her recovery and or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

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Authorities have also released surveillance images and video showing a masked, armed individual at the home the morning Nancy Guthrie disappeared. Investigators said the footage remains a key part of the effort to reconstruct what happened inside and around the residence before she was reported missing.

The case has taken on added urgency because of Nancy Guthrie’s health. Authorities have said she has difficulty walking, has a pacemaker and needs daily medication for a heart condition, details that sharpen the stakes of every hour that passes without confirmed contact.

Source: rapaport.com

A second ransom note sent to a Tucson television station in the days after the abduction reportedly said Nancy Guthrie died shortly after she was taken. Investigators believe the same person or people likely sent both ransom notes from the same computer IP address, a lead that could help connect the messages to a single source.

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Savannah Guthrie has described the search as an “hour of desperation” while her family continues to press for answers and focuses on her safe return. With the digital trail still under review and the public reward still open, investigators are banking on one credible tip to break the case.