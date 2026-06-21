Savannah Guthrie shares rare family photo in Father’s Day tribute to husband

Savannah Guthrie posted a rare Father’s Day photo of Michael Feldman with Vale and Charley, calling him the family’s “hero” as her mother’s case remains unresolved.

Savannah Guthrie marked Father’s Day with a rare family image and a word that carried extra weight: Michael Feldman was the family’s “hero.” The Sunday post showed Feldman holding the couple’s two children, Vale, 11, and Charley, 9, a small but unusually intimate look at home life for one of NBC’s most recognizable anchors.

The tribute landed on Father’s Day 2026, which fell on Sunday, June 21, and highlighted a marriage that began in 2014. In choosing to spotlight Feldman publicly, Guthrie offered a personal counterpoint to the more guarded tone that has surrounded her family in recent months.

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That context matters. Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1, 2026, after being taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home. Earlier coverage said investigators were still analyzing DNA and video evidence, and no suspects had been publicly identified. The family had also offered up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery.

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Guthrie has already used social media to keep the search for her mother in the public eye, including emotional messages and a plea for her return after four months. The Father’s Day post, by contrast, shifted the focus to Feldman and the children, but it still reflected the same tight balance public figures often try to strike when personal crisis becomes public: enough visibility to show love and solidarity, not so much that private grief is fully exposed.

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That balance is part of why the post resonated. For Guthrie, a rare family photo did more than celebrate a husband of 12 years. It showed how she has continued to let audiences see just enough to understand the stakes at home, while keeping the hardest parts of the story inside the family. In a moment defined by uncertainty, the image of Feldman holding Vale and Charley was both a tribute and a statement about resilience.