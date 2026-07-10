SBI sells stake in funds arm at top price before IPO

SBI sold a 1.42% stake in its funds arm at 574 a share, the top of the IPO band, in an early test of demand before a July 14 listing.

State Bank of India sold a 1.42% stake in SBI Funds Management to 30 investors for about 16.55 billion rupees, or roughly $173.5 million, at 574 rupees a share, the top of the IPO range. The price gives the market an early read on how much investors are willing to pay for one of India’s largest asset managers before its public listing opens.

The transaction matters because it is being used as both a funding step and a pricing signal. SBI Funds Management is not issuing fresh shares in the initial public offering, so the company itself will receive no proceeds. Instead, the listing is structured entirely as an offer for sale, with State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding trimming part of their holdings and using the market to establish value for a business that sits at the center of India’s retail savings channel.

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Amundi disclosed on July 8 that SBI Funds Management had 2,036,827,612 outstanding equity shares as of the red herring prospectus filing. The public issue opens on July 14, closes on July 16 and is tentatively scheduled to list on July 21 on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India. The anchor investor bid and offer period opens on July 13. The IPO price band runs from 545 rupees to 574 rupees a share, and the sale covers up to 10% of the company’s capital, with as much as 6.3% from SBI and 3.7% from Amundi.

Source: assettype.com

The early stake sale has already drawn a wide institutional lineup, including Tata AIG General Insurance, Go Digit General Insurance, 360 ONE funds, Bennett Coleman, alternative investment funds and family offices. That breadth suggests demand has been strong enough to clear the top of the band before the public subscription even begins, a useful sign for a sector where mutual fund valuations are increasingly tied to distribution reach, assets under management and steady SIP flows.

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SBI Funds Management said quarterly average assets under management stood at about 12.51 lakh crore as of March 2026, with a mutual fund market share of roughly 15.3%. Total assets, including PMS and advisory mandates, were about 29.46 lakh crore. Company executives have said the listing is meant to raise visibility, transparency and governance as much as to unlock value, while also pointing to SBI’s huge retail franchise, about 95 crore bank account holders, as a deep source of future investors. They also said the fund house already had about 55 lakh unique investors and monthly SIP inflows of roughly 4,000 crore, a scale that helps explain why this pre-IPO pricing will be watched as a benchmark for India’s asset-management sector.