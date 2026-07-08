Scaloni breaks down as Argentina stuns Egypt in World Cup comeback

Scaloni, usually stoic on the bench, broke down when Messi sparked Argentina’s 3-2 comeback over Egypt, then cried again as the champions reached the quarterfinals.

Lionel Scaloni did what he usually does not do: he erupted in the dugout when Lionel Messi pulled Argentina level against Egypt, then cried as the defending champions completed a 3-2 comeback in Atlanta. At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Argentina erased a 2-0 deficit in a Round of 16 match and kept its World Cup title defense alive.

Egypt took control early through Yasser Ibrahim’s 15th-minute opener and widened the gap when Mostafa Zico scored in the 67th minute. Argentina had already absorbed another blow when Messi missed a first-half penalty, a miss that could have tilted the match further away from the holders. Instead, Cristian Romero answered in the 79th minute, Messi equalized four minutes later and Enzo Fernández headed in the stoppage-time winner in the 90+2 minute.

The response fit the pattern Argentina has built around Messi’s late-game authority, even in a tournament where the captain had already burned a penalty chance. Messi did not simply rescue the scoreline in Atlanta. He altered the mood on the bench, where Scaloni, a coach known for withholding celebration when Argentina scores, broke from habit as the equalizer hit and then gave way to tears after the final whistle.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Scaloni’s emotion lingered beyond the final minutes. He was visibly shaken afterward and walked away from a postgame interview in tears, while Messi was also seen crying at the end of the match. The scene turned a tense knockout game into something closer to a portrait of how one player’s presence can rewire the behavior of everyone around him, from teammates to the man managing them.

The victory sent Argentina into the quarterfinals and preserved its bid to become the first country since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to win consecutive World Cups. It also turned a 0-2 deficit into one of the tournament’s defining comebacks, with Messi, Romero and Fernández carrying the final stretch after Egypt had twice seemed in command.