Scaloni downplays England clash, says Argentina faces a football match

Scaloni called Argentina’s semifinal with England “just a football game” after a 3-1 win over Switzerland, stepping around a matchup loaded with Malvinas history.

Lionel Scaloni tried to strip the emotion out of Argentina’s semifinal matchup with England, calling it “solo un partido de fútbol” and urging people not to read anything else into it. His insistence came after Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 in extra time to reach the last four, with Julián Álvarez scoring the decisive goal in the 112th minute.

Scaloni’s stance put the football front and center in a pairing that has carried political weight for decades. Argentina and England met in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals on June 22, 1986, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, four years after the 1982 war between Argentina and the United Kingdom over the Malvinas, or Falkland Islands. That match became inseparable from Diego Maradona’s two goals, including the “Hand of God” and the “Goal of the Century,” and it remains one of the most charged fixtures in World Cup memory.

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After the win over Switzerland, Scaloni praised his players for their delivery and belief even though Argentina did not produce a fully convincing performance. The breakthrough came from a set piece when Alexis Mac Allister headed in Lionel Messi’s cross to make it 1-0. It was Mac Allister’s second World Cup goal and his seventh for Argentina, while Messi reached 10 World Cup assists, matching the total FIFA attributes to Pelé.

Scaloni also singled out Thomas Tuchel, describing the England coach as someone he appreciates and admires. That acknowledgment underlined the tightrope he was walking: recognizing the stature of the opponent while refusing to turn the semifinal into a referendum on history.

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The contrast is stark. The 1982 conflict over the Falkland Islands remains part of the political backdrop to any Argentina-England meeting, but Scaloni’s message was to keep the next match inside the white lines. Whether that separation is possible, or whether the insistence on football itself carries its own message, will be part of the atmosphere when Argentina faces England again.