Argentina waited 117 minutes for Ángel Di María’s winner, and the restraint around that night still frames Lionel Scaloni’s emotional, controlled touchline style.

Argentina spent 117 tense minutes chasing Switzerland in São Paulo before Ángel Di María finally settled the round of 16 at the Neo Química Arena. The 1-0 finish, watched by 63,255 spectators, was not a night for release as much as endurance, with Argentina surviving a disciplined, valiant Swiss side until the last possible moment.

The goal came in the 117th minute, a late strike that turned a grinding match into the start of a run that carried Argentina into the final in Brazil 2014. That mattered because the national team had not gone beyond the World Cup quarterfinals since 1990, and every minute against Switzerland carried the weight of that long wait. FIFA later cast the victory as a crucial step in the campaign that followed.

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That backdrop helps explain why Lionel Scaloni's public face with Argentina often reads as controlled rather than exuberant. In the 2026 buildup to another meeting with Switzerland, FIFA again linked Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María and Argentina to the memory of 2014, with Scaloni guiding a side still built around Messi's central role. In a program that has lived with the expectation of winning and the fear of falling short, restraint can look like discipline, and discipline can look a lot like pressure.

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The emotional note is also personal. Maxi Rodríguez's farewell in June 2023 included a deeply felt embrace with Scaloni, a moment that reinforced the sense that the bond between them runs on affection as much as duty. Read back against the Switzerland memory, that hug gives the final touchline gesture a different meaning: not celebration for its own sake, but a brief release of feeling before the demands of Argentina returned.