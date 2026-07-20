Scaloni in tears after Argentina’s World Cup final loss to Spain

Scaloni left the New York press room in tears after Argentina’s 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain, then said he needed time to decide what comes next.

Lionel Scaloni left Argentina’s post-match news conference in tears after Spain beat his side 1-0 in extra time in the 2026 World Cup final at the Javits Center in New York. The defeat ended Argentina’s bid to repeat as world champions and immediately raised doubts about Scaloni’s future as national team coach.

At the July 17 news conference, Scaloni said Argentina had given everything and praised Spain as the “justo ganador.” He described the loss as painful and said he needed time to think about what comes next, leaving Argentina facing an uncertain stretch before the next tournament window opens and any succession planning begins to matter.

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The emotional scene was not isolated. Scaloni had already shown how strongly results affected him earlier in the tournament, when he was overcome after Argentina’s 3-2 comeback win over Egypt in the group stage. That reaction, and the tears after the final, underscored how tightly this campaign was bound to his own sense of the team’s progress.

Source: press.net

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Scaloni had gone into the final publicly trying to strip away some of the occasion’s weight, saying he viewed the match as any other game. In the buildup, he also spoke about Argentina’s fans driving the team toward another World Cup triumph, a reminder of how much pressure surrounded a side trying to extend its latest title run. After 120 minutes against Spain, that run ended with a loss that left the coach unsure whether the next chapter begins with him still in charge.