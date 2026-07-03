Scaloni reaches 100 Argentina games with historic title haul

Lionel Scaloni reached 100 Argentina games with four trophies, a 36-match unbeaten run and a 78.8% win rate, closing in on Guillermo Stábile’s record.

Lionel Scaloni reached his 100th match in charge of Argentina in Miami against Cabo Verde at the 2026 World Cup, a milestone that underlined how far the national team has come under his watch. What began as a rescue job in 2018 has become one of the most stable and successful cycles in Albiceleste history, built on continuity, discipline and results.

Maxi Rodríguez framed Scaloni’s impact as more than a milestone count, pointing to the coach’s regularity and to the title haul as the largest ever for an Argentina manager. Rodríguez also described Scaloni as the first man in the dressing room to demand maximum performance, a point that fits the way Argentina has functioned across nearly eight years of near-unbroken competitiveness.

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Scaloni’s first match as Argentina coach came on September 7, 2018, in Los Angeles, where his side beat Guatemala 3-0. From that start to his 100th game, CONMEBOL’s figures show 72 wins, 18 draws and nine defeats, with 206 goals scored, 50 conceded and a 78.8 percent effectiveness rate. Those numbers place his cycle among the most productive in the national team’s history, and the AFA says he already stands second on the list of Argentina coaches by matches managed.

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The trophy list explains why the comparison carries so much weight. Scaloni led Argentina to the Copa América in 2021, the Finalissima in 2022, the World Cup in 2022 and the Copa América again in 2024. The AFA has also highlighted the 36-match unbeaten run that set a record for the national team, a streak that captured the consistency absent from earlier eras and turned Argentina into a side expected to win from one major tournament to the next.

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Lionel Messi has remained the most decisive scorer of the Scaloni era, with 58 goals in this stretch, but the broader story has been the construction of a team that no longer depends on improvisation. Scaloni now sits within reach of Guillermo Stábile, who holds the Argentina record with 124 matches as coach, leaving the centenary not as a finish line but as the next stage in a tenure already defined by durability and control.