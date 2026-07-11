Scaloni says Argentina ready for World Cup quarterfinal against Switzerland

Scaloni backed Argentina’s calm before Switzerland, and the numbers support him: a 3-2 comeback over Egypt, a 19th World Cup, and an unbeaten history in the matchup.

Lionel Scaloni said Argentina were in good condition for the World Cup quarterfinal against Switzerland, and the timing gives that confidence real weight. The match is set for July 12, 2026 at Kansas City’s stadium, with a place in the semifinals on the line after Argentina beat Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16 and Switzerland eliminated Colombia on penalties.

Scaloni’s message works as a pressure-management argument as much as a pregame statement. Argentina have already shown they can absorb damage in this tournament, turning a two-goal deficit into a 3-2 win over Egypt to reach the last eight. FIFA lists Argentina as the reigning Copa América 2024 champions and the top side in South American qualifying before the World Cup, markers that help explain why Scaloni can talk about trust, control and group strength rather than survival. This is Argentina’s 19th World Cup, so the squad is carrying both experience and expectation into the knockout stage.

AI-generated illustration

The matchup also comes with a strong historical edge. Argentina beat Switzerland 1-0 in the 2014 World Cup in São Paulo, when Ángel Di María decided the round-of-16 match in extra time after 117 tense minutes. FIFA’s head-to-head record shows Argentina have never lost to Switzerland in the meetings it cites, a detail that adds another layer of confidence before the quarterfinal in Kansas City.

Switzerland, though, arrive with their own momentum. Murat Yakin has guided them into a quarterfinal that FIFA describes as the best World Cup run in the country’s recent history, and Granit Xhaka said the team’s motivation rose after the penalty shootout win over Colombia. That resilience makes the Swiss dangerous in a one-off knockout game, especially against an Argentina side that has already been forced to recover under tournament pressure.

Ago76 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Scaloni’s optimism is not just rhetoric. It rests on a team that has already passed one high-stress test, carries a clean historical edge in this matchup and now has to prove that stability again when the tournament’s margin for error has become much smaller.