Scaloni says Argentina will give everything in World Cup title defense

Scaloni said Argentina will defend its crown with a 60% to 70% core intact, even as Messi and other key players carried fitness concerns into Group J.

Lionel Scaloni is asking Argentina to solve the hardest problem in sports: how to stay hungry after reaching the top. With the defending champions heading into the World Cup with a core that remains largely intact, his message was less about comfort than about urgency, because repeating as world champion has been out of reach since Brazil in 1962.

Scaloni said Argentina entered the tournament with roughly 60% to 70% of the same players who had already carried the side through its recent golden run, but he also stressed that reaching 100% physical condition before kickoff is rarely realistic. That balance between continuity and readiness sits at the center of Argentina’s title defense. The team has preserved its identity, but the challenge now is whether a familiar group can avoid the drop in intensity that often follows a championship.

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FIFA confirmed on May 28, 2026, that Scaloni had named a 26-player squad led by Lionel Messi, with Argentina placed in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan. Messi arrived with recent physical discomfort, while Emiliano Martínez and Cristian Romero were also among the players whose fitness remained under close watch. For a side trying to defend a World Cup title on North American soil, those warning signs matter as much as the draw itself.

Scaloni has also made clear that Argentina will not abandon the style that took it to the top. The team intends to keep playing its own game, while retaining the flexibility to adjust if the situation demands it. That is a notable test of championship maturity: the strongest teams are not only the ones that know what they do well, but the ones that can change without losing conviction.

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The scale of that challenge is sharpened by Scaloni’s own record. Since taking charge in 2018, he had overseen 85 matches through March 2025, with 60 wins, 17 draws and just eight defeats. Argentina also built a 36-match unbeaten run and collected four titles under his management: Copa América 2021, Finalissima 2022, the World Cup in Qatar, and Copa América 2024. Those numbers explain why his comments on hunger carry weight. Argentina is not merely defending a trophy; it is trying to prove that one of its most successful cycles can still produce the edge needed to win again.