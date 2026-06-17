Scaloni stays stone-faced as Messi scores hat trick in Argentina debut

Scaloni barely reacted to Messi’s hat trick in Kansas City, while Aimar and Samuel celebrated Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria.

Lionel Scaloni did not flinch as Lionel Messi kept adding to the scoreline in Kansas City. In Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16, 2026, the defending champions’ bench offered a study in restraint: Scaloni sat stone-faced, while Pablo Aimar and Walter Samuel broke into celebration as Messi completed his hat trick.

That contrast mattered because Argentina arrived at the tournament carrying a heavy burden as both the reigning world champion and the Copa América winner. The team entered Group J with Algeria, Austria and Jordan, and the pressure was not only to advance but to do what no men’s team had done since Brazil in 1962: win back-to-back World Cups. For Scaloni, the job was as much about emotional control as tactical planning.

He had already signaled that discipline weeks before the opening match. On May 26, 2026, Scaloni said he would have liked Messi to arrive “sin problemas,” after the captain had been dealing with a small muscle problem in his left hamstring. That comment framed the entire buildup to Argentina’s first match, because every minute of Messi’s condition carried added weight for a team built around his presence and leadership.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Messi’s performance in the opener only sharpened the stakes. The hat trick in Kansas City did more than decide the match against Algeria. It reinforced the image of a manager who refuses to let even a night built around his captain’s brilliance tilt the team’s emotional balance. Scaloni’s stillness on the bench, set against Aimar and Samuel’s visible reaction, suggested a staff trying to keep celebration in its place while Messi and Argentina chase something even larger than a winning start.

The numbers around Messi underlined the scale of the moment. The 2026 tournament was his sixth World Cup, a record he shared with Cristiano Ronaldo, and he entered the event with 13 goals already in World Cup play. Argentina’s next stop was already on the calendar: June 22 against Austria in Dallas, a quick turn that left little room for drift after the opening flourish in Kansas City.