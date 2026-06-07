Scary Movie Opens Strong, Masters of the Universe Underwhelms

Scary Movie debuts with an impressive $55 million opening weekend, while Masters of the Universe struggles with $29.3 million. Industry analysts weigh in.

Scary Movie delivered a powerhouse performance at the box office this weekend, surprising industry observers with a $55 million opening, while Masters of the Universe struggled to gain traction, earning just $29.3 million in its debut. The contrasting results highlight shifting audience preferences and the unpredictable nature of major film releases.

Scary Movie’s Blockbuster Debut

Lionsgate's Scary Movie outperformed projections, drawing crowds with its mix of parody and pop-culture satire. According to Box Office Mojo, the film’s $55 million opening marks one of the strongest debuts for a comedy in recent years, landing it among the top openers of 2000. The Hollywood Reporter noted the film’s ability to attract both teen and adult audiences, a feat that helped boost overall ticket sales.

Scary Movie’s opening weekend gross: $55 million

Strong appeal across multiple demographics

One of the top comedy debuts of the year

Industry analysts suggest that Scary Movie’s blend of irreverent humor and timely references resonated with moviegoers seeking escapist entertainment. The film's marketing campaign, which leaned into its parody roots, also contributed to the strong turnout.

Masters of the Universe Falls Short

In stark contrast, Masters of the Universe faced a challenging debut, earning $29.3 million—well below expectations for a big-budget franchise adaptation. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the film struggled to connect with a broad audience, with many fans and newcomers alike remaining lukewarm on the reboot’s tone and execution.

Masters of the Universe’s opening weekend: $29.3 million

Significant gap compared to Scary Movie’s debut

Mixed early reviews and franchise fatigue cited as factors

Box office experts point to franchise fatigue and less enthusiastic word-of-mouth as contributing factors. The film’s performance puts pressure on its international rollout and future franchise potential.

Context and Industry Impact

The divergent outcomes for these two releases underscore ongoing trends in the movie business. According to data from Box Office Mojo’s 2000 yearly chart, comedies and horror hybrids have performed consistently well, while franchise reboots remain a gamble. Scary Movie’s success may encourage studios to greenlight more parody-driven projects, while Masters of the Universe’s underperformance could lead to a reassessment of nostalgia-based adaptations.

Looking Ahead

As both films continue their theatrical runs, industry observers will be watching closely to see if Scary Movie can sustain its momentum and whether Masters of the Universe can rebound with stronger international results. For now, the weekend’s box office results highlight the power of fresh comedy and the risks inherent in reimagining beloved properties for new audiences.