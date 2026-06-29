Scheffler, Hovland head to Monday playoff after Travelers delay

Scheffler’s 8-foot par on 18 forced Viktor Hovland into a Monday playoff after storms and darkness turned the Travelers Championship into a delayed finish.

Scottie Scheffler’s 8-foot par putt on the 18th hole sent the Travelers Championship to a Monday morning playoff with Viktor Hovland after a near 90-minute weather delay and a suspension for darkness at TPC River Highlands. The playoff was set for 9 a.m. in Cromwell, Connecticut, after officials ruled there was not enough daylight to start it Sunday.

Scheffler and Hovland finished tied at 21-under-par after 72 holes, with Scheffler rallying from one shot behind entering the final round. The duel tightened over the closing holes before storms moved over the course and forced the stoppage on the back nine. Once play resumed, Scheffler had the putt he needed on the 18th to extend the tournament into sudden death.

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The final leaderboard left Collin Morikawa one shot back at 20-under after a Sunday 61, while Matt Fitzpatrick finished fourth at 19-under. The Travelers is the PGA Tour’s final Signature Event of 2026, with a $20 million purse, 700 FedExCup points to the winner and a $3.6 million first-place check.

It was the first event to spill into an extra day since THE PLAYERS Championship last year. At par-70 TPC River Highlands, listed at 6,844 yards, the course had already produced pressure golf all afternoon before weather interrupted the closing stretch.

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The event’s playoff record stands at eight holes, and its history includes seven-hole playoffs in 1961 and 1962.