Schjelderup stunner puts Norway ahead before England equalizes

Schjelderup’s left-footed rocket over Jordan Pickford lit up Hard Rock Stadium and sent Norway’s fans in Miami wild. Jude Bellingham answered before halftime to leave the quarterfinal 1-1.

Andreas Schjelderup gave Norway the lead in the 36th minute with a left-footed finish that sailed over Jordan Pickford’s outstretched arm and jolted Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The 22-year-old Benfica forward struck from the left side of the penalty area, and the wave of reaction from the Norwegian fans in the stands turned the neutral venue into a loud pocket of national identity.

The goal arrived in a World Cup quarterfinal against England on Saturday, July 11, 2026, in a match that had been billed with England as the favorite. Norway had already made a statement in the tournament by eliminating Brazil in the round of 16, and Schjelderup’s strike briefly put that upset run within reach of something even larger.

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For a stretch after the goal, Norway controlled the stadium’s mood as much as the scoreboard. The finish was widely described as spectacular, and the discussion immediately turned to whether Pickford could have done more to keep it out. Schjelderup’s shot had the kind of shape that leaves a goalkeeper exposed: rising quickly, carrying enough pace to beat the reach of a full extension, and landing in the net before England could reset.

England found its answer in stoppage time of the first half. Jude Bellingham equalized late in the opening period, pulling the match back to 1-1 by halftime and halting Norway’s momentum before the break. The timing mattered as much as the goal itself, denying Norway the chance to carry a lead into the dressing room after one of the tournament’s most electric moments.

Bryan Berlin via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The sequence fit the pressure of the setting. Hard Rock Stadium hosted not just a quarterfinal, but a clash between a side expected to advance and a Norway team that had already broken through one heavyweight in Brazil. Schjelderup’s goal gave the Norwegians their loudest surge of belief, and Bellingham’s response ensured the match remained balanced at the half.