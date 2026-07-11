Schjelderup stuns England as Norway takes early World Cup lead

Andreas Schjelderup put Norway ahead of England with a left-wing strike into the top corner, jolting a first-ever World Cup quarter-final.

Andreas Schjelderup cut in from the left and blasted Norway into a 1-0 lead over England at Miami Stadium, turning the World Cup quarter-final into an early shock for Thomas Tuchel’s side. The goal arrived in a match that kicked off at 21:00 in Miami, 23:00 in Oslo and 22:00 in London, and it briefly flipped the expected hierarchy of a tie that had England carrying the bigger reputation.

For Norway, the moment carried more than the value of an opening goal. Ståle Solbakken’s team had already reached the quarter-finals for the first time in the country’s World Cup history, coming through a 2026 tournament that has expanded to 48 teams and 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Norway finished second in Group I behind France, then beat Côte d’Ivoire and Brazil to reach this stage.

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Schjelderup’s strike fit the pattern Norway have built through the tournament: direct, fearless and willing to challenge elite opponents without waiting for permission. Against Brazil in the round of 16 in New York New Jersey, Erling Haaland scored Norway’s two goals in a 2-1 win, taking his tally to six and then seven goals in the competition, while Schjelderup supplied one of the assists. That connection reappeared here as Norway attacked England with the same confidence that had already carried them past stronger-seeded teams.

England, under Thomas Tuchel, arrived with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice in the squad and the expectation that their structure and experience would steady the evening. Schjelderup’s finish instead exposed how quickly Norway could turn space on the flank into danger, and how vulnerable England looked when forced to chase a match they were supposed to control.

Bryan Berlin via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Miami Stadium gave Norway the platform, but the significance was broader than one first-half goal. Solbakken’s side were no longer simply taking part in their first deep run at a World Cup; they were using it to unsettle one of the sport’s established powers, with Schjelderup’s left-footed strike serving as the clearest sign yet that Norway had come to the quarter-finals to attack.