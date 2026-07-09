Schlage Sense Pro smart lock adds hands-free unlocking with UWB

Schlage’s Sense Pro unlocks as you approach, but the $399 deadbolt still hinges on Apple hardware and a household’s tolerance for convenience-driven security tradeoffs.

Schlage’s newest deadbolt tries to remove the last step between arriving home and getting inside. The Sense Pro uses ultra-wideband, or UWB, to recognize a user’s approach and unlock hands-free as someone walks up to the door, without a code, a phone tap or a fingerprint press. That promise makes the lock one of the first to bring UWB into everyday home entry, but it also puts a premium on how well the system reads intent, not just proximity.

Schlage unveiled the Sense Pro Smart Deadbolt at CES 2025 in Las Vegas on January 6, 2025, then set June 29, 2026, as the retail start date in the United States. Launch coverage placed the price at $399, a level that puts it squarely in the premium end of the smart-lock market. Schlage, based in Carmel, Indiana, has framed the product as its first lock to use Schlage Converge technology, the company’s new system for hands-free unlocking.

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Converge is built around UWB and a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch home key. Schlage says the system uses the user’s approaching speed, trajectory and motion to decide when to unlock. That approach is meant to reduce the false triggers and clumsy interactions that have long dogged connected deadbolts, but it also narrows the path to the smoothest experience: the lock has to work correctly with Apple hardware in the right conditions, or the user falls back to more conventional methods.

Source: pcworld.com

The Sense Pro does not rely on UWB alone. Schlage says it supports Matter over Thread, Apple Home Key tap-to-unlock, keypad entry, one-touch locking and remote management through the Schlage Home app. That mix gives the lock several ways to open the door if one method fails, and it makes the product more flexible than a single-feature gadget. Still, the strongest pitch is the same one that raises the biggest questions: whether a front door should open because a lock senses motion, or because a person deliberately chooses to unlock it.