Schlotterbeck lifts Germany over debutant Curazao in World Cup opener

Nico Schlotterbeck’s header restored Germany’s edge in a 2-1 opener, but the debut against Curazao also exposed how much sharper the four-time champions still need to be.

Germany’s opening night against debutant Curazao ended with the scoreboard tilted 2-1 and the sense that Nico Schlotterbeck had steadied a performance that still carried warning signs. His headed goal from a corner put Germany back in front and sent a surge through the crowd at Houston Stadium, but the four-time world champion never made the game feel entirely settled.

The Group E match, played on June 14 at Houston Stadium, was loaded with firsts. It was Curazao’s first World Cup match, the first meeting between the two nations, and the kind of stage that showed why Germany arrived under pressure to prove it belonged among the contenders after an uneven UEFA qualifying campaign. FIFA’s official preview had placed the kickoff at 12:00 in Houston, 13:00 in Willemstad and 19:00 in Berlin, underscoring how widely the match resonated across three very different football worlds.

For Germany, the result was more than a routine opening win. The team entered as one of the tournament’s most decorated sides, but the performance suggested a side still balancing pedigree with fragility. Schlotterbeck’s goal mattered precisely because it came after Curazao had already shown enough fight to keep the match unsettled, and because Germany needed a set piece to reassert control. Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz were part of the broader attention on Germany’s attack, but the defining moment came from the back line.

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Curazao left Houston with its own landmark. The Caribbean side had qualified by topping Concacaf Group B after a 0-0 draw in Kingston on the final matchday, and FIFA described it as the smallest nation to reach the 2026 World Cup, with a population of just over 150,000 and a land area of 171 square miles. That scale made every step of the campaign feel improbable, especially under Dick Advocaat, who returned as head coach on May 13 and led a 26-man squad that included Eloy Room, Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna, Tahith Chong and Jurgen Locadia.

Group E still includes Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador, and Germany’s opening win provided a point of reference rather than a finish line. Curazao’s first goal on the World Cup stage only sharpened the contrast: this was a night of arrival for one side, and an early test of temperament for the other.