Schmigadoon! and Liberation lead Tony Awards sweep in New York

Schmigadoon! and Liberation topped a Tony night that split the difference between revivals, star power and new work, with Death of a Salesman taking six wins.

Broadway’s top honors landed on a season that favored both revival muscle and fresh writing, with Schmigadoon! named best musical and Liberation taking best play at the 79th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. The ceremony, hosted by Pink for the first time, gave the Broadway calendar a pop-culture lift as it aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

The winners pointed to a market that still rewards familiar titles when they are newly framed. Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman won best revival of a play and led the night with six wins, while Ragtime took best revival of a musical. That combination suggested audiences and voters remain drawn to canonical material, but only when producers can give it urgency, scale and a current emotional charge.

At the same time, the results showed room for newer and more unconventional work. Schmigadoon!, a title that entered the race with 12 nominations, finished as best musical, while Liberation won best play after a competitive season whose eligibility cutoff fell on April 26, 2026, and whose nominations were announced on May 5. The spread of awards across new material and classic revivals signaled a Broadway field that is not choosing between nostalgia and experimentation so much as rewarding both when they are executed with precision.

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The night also underscored the value of recognizable names in keeping theater in the broader entertainment conversation. Laurie Metcalf won her third Tony for acting, John Lithgow won his third Tony, and Pink’s first stint as host gave the telecast a wider mainstream profile. Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nathan Lane, Joe Mantello and Lesley Manville were among the season’s marquee names in the conversation around the awards, reinforcing how much star power still matters to Broadway’s commercial appeal.

There was also a visible signal of the industry’s changing center of gravity. Qween Jean became the first openly transgender person to win a Tony, for costume design on Cats: The Jellicle Ball, a milestone that marked the reach of Broadway’s prestige lane beyond box-office calculation alone. In a crowded live-entertainment market, the 2026 Tonys rewarded productions that could sell a house, command attention and speak to the moment, while showing that revivals remain strongest when they feel newly urgent.